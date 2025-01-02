2024 Overview: Key Articles And Insights From Dixcart Switzerland

Introduction

As we approach the end of 2024, we reflect on the key articles shared by our Switzerland office this year. Below are concise summaries of Dixcart Switzerland's 2024 articles, offering practical guidance on Swiss residency, trusts, and business opportunities.

1. Swiss Regulation: 2023 Overview and What to Expect in 2024

Key regulatory updates for 2024 include VAT rate increases, a 15% minimum corporate tax for multinationals, and the removal of import duties to boost economic competitiveness. Reflections on 2023 cover the Swiss-UK financial treaty, updates to the Federal Act on Data Protection, corporate law reforms, and enhanced anti-money laundering measures.

2. Setting Up a Business in Switzerland

Comprehensive guidance on starting a business in Switzerland, including legal structures such as sole proprietorships, partnerships, and limited liability companies. Highlights include essential steps for registration, tax implications, and adherence to employment regulations.

3. Dixcart Gains Regulated Trustee Status in Switzerland – Understanding the Significance

Dixcart Trustees Switzerland (SA) attained regulated trustee status from FINMA, aligning with Swiss structural and business-conduct standards. Key advantages of Swiss trusts include confidentiality, tax efficiency, and enhanced wealth preservation opportunities.

4. The Role of a Swiss Trustee: Exploring How and Why They are Beneficial

Swiss Trustees play a pivotal role in estate planning, wealth management, and asset protection. Switzerland's central location, leading banking infrastructure, and strong commitment to confidentiality make it an ideal jurisdiction for trustee services.

5. How to Become Swiss Resident by Working in Switzerland

Switzerland provides several routes to residency through work, including employment with a Swiss company, forming a business, or investing in one. EU/EFTA nationals benefit from easier processes, while non-EU/EFTA nationals have stricter requirements. Taxation differs by canton, and contributions through business activities often benefit local economies.

6. Introduction of Swiss Trusts

Swiss Trusts and Private Trust Companies (PTCs) offer secure asset protection, confidentiality, and succession planning options. Trusts under foreign laws are recognised in Switzerland, and taxation depends on the residency of the settlor and beneficiaries. FINMA-regulated Trustees uphold strict confidentiality and compliance standards.

7. Guide to Establishing and Managing a Swiss Company

Switzerland is an attractive location for businesses, offering low tax rates, political stability, and a prime European location. Incorporation typically takes three weeks, with options like SARL or SA structures. Flexible labour laws, VAT compliance, and favourable tax treatment for dividends and capital gains strengthen the benefits of operating in Switzerland.

Additional Information

For additional details on any of these topics or assistance with related services, please contact Christine Breitler at our Switzerland office: advice.switzerland@dixcart.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.