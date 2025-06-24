ARTICLE
24 June 2025

Management Of Solvency And Liquidity: A Comparison Of Swiss And Italian Law

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Poor management of solvency and liquidity can lead to major corporate crises and ultimately insolvency. The Board of Directors must manage company liquidity accurately and attentively...
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Rocco Rigozzi and Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Poor management of solvency and liquidity can lead to major corporate crises and ultimately insolvency. The Board of Directors must manage company liquidity accurately and attentively, even when there are no signs of imminent crisis. The Board is responsible for proper and timely liquidity planning, adopting measures to ensure and improve liquidity, and constant liquidity monitoring through internal control mechanisms. These tasks should be cyclically updated based on new developments. To optimize corporate liquidity, measures to improve cash flow and liquid funds, and reduce uncovered credit positions should be considered. A liquidity plan with a 12-month horizon, updated regularly, is recommended. The article compares how Swiss and Italian regulations govern the responsibilities and tasks of corporate administrative bodies in managing liquidity and preventing corporate crises.
This article was jointly prepared by Rocco Rigozzi and Andrea Ziswiler (partners at Bär & Karrer, Lugano and Zurich) for the Swiss side, and Cristina Fussi and Stefania Merati (respectively partner and senior associate at De Berti Jacchia, Milan) for the Italian side.

https://www.eidosmedia.ch/it/archivio-sfogliabili/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rocco Rigozzi
Rocco Rigozzi
Photo of Andrea Ziswiler
Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More