Corporate Debtors And Transactions At An Undervalue–Lessons From The UK Supreme Court: El-Husseini And Another v Invest Bank PSC

The UK Supreme Court's recent decision in El-Husseini and another v Invest Bank PSC [2025] UKSC 4 has clarified the circumstances in which section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the Act) provides protection against attempts by debtors to "defeat their creditors and make themselves judgment-proof." This is a critical decision for insolvency practitioners, any corporate or fund which is involved in distressed deals and beyond to acquirers who were not aware they were dealing in distressed assets. It is potentially good news for the former, improving or fine-tuning weapons deployed for the benefit of creditors. It is potentially awkward news for the latter, who may have to look rather more broadly at insolvency issues when acquiring assets not only from distressed vendors but potentially also from vendors with distressed owners.

The case concerned an individual debtor, Mr Ahmad El-Husseini, but the decision has ramifications for corporate debtors. It confirms a broad interpretation of "transactions at an undervalue" applicable to section 423 (transactions defrauding creditors) of the Act and gives clear guidance that this interpretation applies to section 238 (transactions at an undervalue) of the Act, such that the assets which are the subject of the transaction do not need to be legally or beneficially owned by the debtor to be subject to these provisions. Instead, they can catch transactions in which a debtor agrees to procure a company which they own to transfer an asset at an undervalue.

Section 423 and Section 238 of the ACT

Section 423 of the Act (which applies to both individuals and corporates, whether or not they are or later become insolvent) is engaged where a party enters into a transaction at an undervalue for the purpose of putting assets beyond the reach of creditors or otherwise prejudicing their interests.

Section 238 of the Act (which applies to companies in administration or liquidation) is engaged where a company enters a transaction at an undervalue within two years of the onset of insolvency and the company was insolvent at the time of the transaction or became insolvent as a result of the transaction.

If a claim pursuant to section 423 or 238 of the Act is successful, the court has the power to restore the position as if the transaction had not been entered into.

The Facts in El-Husseini and Another V Invest Bank PSC

Seeking to enforce a United Arab Emirates (UAE) judgement in the sum of approximately £20 million, Invest Bank PSC (the Bank) identified valuable assets linked to Mr El-Husseini. In its judgment, the Supreme Court proceeded on the basis that Mr El-Husseini was the beneficial owner of a Jersey company which owned a valuable central London property. Further, that Mr El-Husseini had arranged with one of his sons that he would cause the Jersey company to transfer the property to the son for no consideration. As a result, the value of Mr El-Husseini's shares in the Jersey company was reduced and the Bank's ability to enforce the UAE judgement was prejudiced. The Bank brought claims under section 423 of the Act.

Defining A "Transaction" Falling Within Section 423 and the Ramifications For Section 238

The fundamental issue for the Supreme Court was whether, as asserted by the Bank, section 423 of the Act could apply to a transaction where the relevant assets were not legally or beneficially owned by the debtor but instead by a company owned or controlled by the debtor.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Bank's favour, including on grounds that:

The plain language of section 423 strongly supports the conclusion that the provision contains no requirement that a transaction must involve a disposal of property belonging to the debtor personally.

A restrictive interpretation of "transaction" such that it was limited to transactions directly involving property owned by the debtor would undermine the purpose of section 423.

It was appropriate to rely on the purpose of section 423 to construe a provision which was common to section 423, 238 and 339 (which provides a remedy in the case of transactions at an undervalue where the debtor has subsequently been declared bankrupt) of the Act. These sections share a common purpose: to set aside or provide other redress when transactions at an undervalue have prejudiced creditors. The Supreme Court considered it impossible to think of circumstances in which a "transaction" was held to be within section 423 when it would not fall within section 238 and 339 of the Act. In any event, there was no reason as a matter of policy or purpose why a transfer by a company owned by an insolvent company or individual should not fall within those sections.

Thus, not only does the judgment confirm the broad interpretation of "transactions at an undervalue" applicable to section 423, but it also gives clear guidance that this interpretation applies equally to section 238.

Key Takeaways

Debtors Cannot Hide Behind Corporate Structures

The ruling confirms that a corporate structure does not shield debtors who procure the transfer at an undervalue of assets belonging to companies owned by them to evade their obligations to creditors.

Stronger Protections For Creditors

Creditors will welcome the decision, which makes it harder for debtors to circumvent enforcement.

Greater Clarity

The judgment provides clear guidance that the broad interpretation of "transactions at an undervalue" applicable to claims under section 423 of the Act can be relied upon for the purposes of claims under section 238.

