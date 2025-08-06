Inside Arbitration Podcast: The Arbitration Act 2025 Special

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Join Liz Kantor, Vanessa Naish and guest Andrew Cannon as they
consider the new Arbitration Act 2025's most important changes
for clients and practitioners
In this special episode of the Inside Arbitration podcast,
Vanessa Naish, Liz Kantor and Andrew Cannon unpack the Arbitration
Act 2025, now in force across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Whether you're drafting clauses, navigating arbitration
proceedings, or preparing for arbitrations claims in the English
court, this episode breaks down the Act's most impactful
changes—from retrospective application and summary disposal
powers to arbitrator disclosures and jurisdictional challenges.
Tune in for practical insights and strategic takeaways that every
arbitration practitioner should know.