Inside Arbitration Podcast: The Arbitration Act 2025 Special

Join Liz Kantor, Vanessa Naish and guest Andrew Cannon as they consider the new Arbitration Act 2025's most important changes for clients and practitioners

In this special episode of the Inside Arbitration podcast, Vanessa Naish, Liz Kantor and Andrew Cannon unpack the Arbitration Act 2025, now in force across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Whether you're drafting clauses, navigating arbitration proceedings, or preparing for arbitrations claims in the English court, this episode breaks down the Act's most impactful changes—from retrospective application and summary disposal powers to arbitrator disclosures and jurisdictional challenges. Tune in for practical insights and strategic takeaways that every arbitration practitioner should know.

The podcast is available for listening on all the usual platforms including Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, and the series webpage.

