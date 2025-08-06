ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Inside Arbitration Podcast: The Arbitration Act 2025 Special

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this special episode of the Inside Arbitration podcast, Vanessa Naish, Liz Kantor and Andrew Cannon unpack the Arbitration Act 2025, now in force across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Andrew Cannon,Vanessa Naish, and Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Join Liz Kantor, Vanessa Naish and guest Andrew Cannon as they consider the new Arbitration Act 2025's most important changes for clients and practitioners

In this special episode of the Inside Arbitration podcast, Vanessa Naish, Liz Kantor and Andrew Cannon unpack the Arbitration Act 2025, now in force across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Whether you're drafting clauses, navigating arbitration proceedings, or preparing for arbitrations claims in the English court, this episode breaks down the Act's most impactful changes—from retrospective application and summary disposal powers to arbitrator disclosures and jurisdictional challenges. Tune in for practical insights and strategic takeaways that every arbitration practitioner should know.

The podcast is available for listening on all the usual platforms including Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, and the series webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Cannon
Andrew Cannon
Photo of Vanessa Naish
Vanessa Naish
Photo of Elizabeth Kantor
Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More