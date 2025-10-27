Welcome to our series of podcasts in which we discuss important and developing issues in international arbitration. We aim to discuss issues that will be of interest to both arbitration lawyers and non-arbitration lawyers alike.

Episode 1: What is behind the increasing popularity of international arbitration?

In this pilot episode of the Travers Smith International Arbitration podcast, Huw Jenkin, (Partner in our Dispute Resolution team) and Adam Short (Senior Counsel in the team) discuss the increasing popularity of international arbitration and the reasons behind this increase. They also discuss a number of differences between arbitration and litigation and why parties might opt for one over the other.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.