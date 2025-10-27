ARTICLE
27 October 2025

The Travers Smith International Arbitration Podcast

Welcome to our series of podcasts in which we discuss important and developing issues in international arbitration. We aim to discuss issues that will be of interest to both arbitration lawyers...
Huw Jenkin and Adam Short
Welcome to our series of podcasts in which we discuss important and developing issues in international arbitration. We aim to discuss issues that will be of interest to both arbitration lawyers and non-arbitration lawyers alike.

Episode 1: What is behind the increasing popularity of international arbitration?

In this pilot episode of the Travers Smith International Arbitration podcast, Huw Jenkin, (Partner in our Dispute Resolution team) and Adam Short (Senior Counsel in the team) discuss the increasing popularity of international arbitration and the reasons behind this increase. They also discuss a number of differences between arbitration and litigation and why parties might opt for one over the other.

