ARTICLE
16 December 2025

Using Decision Analysis For Distressed Debt Valuations

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
This is the latest in our series of discussions about how clients have used HSF Kramer's Decision Analysis models as part of their strategy for disputes management.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Donny Surtani and Alexander Oddy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Transport and Environment topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

Using Decision Analysis for distressed debt valuations

This is the latest in our series of discussions about how clients have used HSF Kramer's Decision Analysis models as part of their strategy for disputes management.

This week, financial disputes specialist Donny Surtani describes its use in a sell-or-hold decision relating to a distressed debt holding:

Our client, a leading European bank, held a large distressed debt position in an overseas insolvent estate. There was a secondary market for the estate's debt, and a question arose within the client organisation as to whether to cash in the bank's stake at current prices, or continue to hold out for dividends as the liquidation proceeded. A key issue was that the estate was subject to a third party claim which, if successful, would greatly dilute all other creditors, dramatically reducing their cents-in-the-dollar recovery. The prospect of this claim had depressed the market price of the debt.

Working with the client, we took account of the overseas counsel's advice on the merits of the claim, as well as other points of economic uncertainty within the estate, to build a model showing the range of possible values for the debt in the near future. Using a variety of sensitivity tests, we were able to ascertain that only a very pessimistic view of a number of different inputs would justify selling the debt at the then-current market prices. We set out our approach and findings to the client's senior decision-makers in a focused 60-minute presentation.

Read Part 1 of our Decision Analysis Series - Using Decision Analysis to evaluate a settlement offer

Read Part 2 of our Decision Analysis Series - Using Decision Analysis in settlement negotiations

Read Part 4 of our Decision Analysis Series - Using Decision Analysis for case management

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Donny Surtani
Donny Surtani
Photo of Alexander Oddy
Alexander Oddy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More