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15 October 2026

Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 39: General Update

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This podcast episode explores recent developments in commercial litigation, including a High Court decision on privilege and company directors, new ADR resources, and significant contract law rulings on termination damages and force majeure clauses. The discussion features insights from disputes partners and knowledge counsel on these evolving legal principles.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Maura McIntosh,Alexander Oddy, and James Robson
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This is the 39th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts. In this episode we discuss an interesting decision on privilege and company directors, some important client resources on ADR and a couple of significant contract law decisions, on termination and the recovery of loss-of-bargain damages and force majeure. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Alexander Oddy, a disputes partner, and James Robson, an of counsel in our disputes team.

Our podcast is available on iTunesSpotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Maura McIntosh
Maura McIntosh
Photo of Alexander Oddy
Alexander Oddy
Photo of James Robson
James Robson
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