Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 39: General Update

This is the 39th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts. In this episode we discuss an interesting decision on privilege and company directors, some important client resources on ADR and a couple of significant contract law decisions, on termination and the recovery of loss-of-bargain damages and force majeure. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Alexander Oddy, a disputes partner, and James Robson, an of counsel in our disputes team.

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Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.