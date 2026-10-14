Award-Winning Manchester Cellist Suffers Life-Changing Neck Injury In Snake Pass Crash

Clara Hope Simpson, of Hulme, Manchester, was seriously injured when the car she was a passenger in hit a large patch of ice and flipped upside down.

The then 26-year-old was travelling to Sheffield for her first day in a new teaching role at Sheffield Music Academy when the crash happened on the A57 Snake Pass on 1 March 2025.

Clara, who suffered two fractured vertebrae, spent a week and a half in hospital. She underwent surgery through the front of her neck to stabilise her spine. Following the procedure, she developed vocal cord paresis, a condition that weakened one of her vocal cords, and requires speech and language therapy, alongside physiotherapy for her other injuries.

Following the crash, Clara, now 28, instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist rehabilitation she required to rebuild her life. She chose Irwin Mitchell after being signposted to legal advice by charity Day One Trauma Support(Opens in a new tab), which helps people with life-changing injuries.

Rebecca Blackhurst, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Clara, said:

“Clara’s life changed in an instant. As well as suffering physical and psychological injuries, Clara faced the possibility that the career she had spent years building could be taken away from her. “She has shown tremendous determination, but recovery from major trauma is rarely straightforward and she continues to face significant challenges. “Our priority is to ensure Clara can access the specialist rehabilitation and support she needs to maximise her recovery, regain more of her independence and rebuild her career.”

Born in Toronto, Canada, but raised in Seattle, Washington, USA, Clara moved to Manchester in September 2021 to complete her postgraduate studies at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), where she won the John Barbirolli Memorial Prize for Cello. In 2024, she also became the first cellist to be selected as a 360 Fellow with Manchester Camerata.

A freelance classical cellist, Clara has toured internationally and performed as a soloist in venues including Wigmore Hall, Kodak Hall, and Stoller Hall.

The ongoing effects of Clara’s injuries continue to impact her physical strength and stamina and, more than a year later, she remains in physiotherapy.

She also continues to require speech and language therapy.

Clara said: