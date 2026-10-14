Award-Winning Manchester Cellist Suffers Life-Changing Neck Injury In Snake Pass Crash

Musician reveals determination to rebuild her career after instructing serious injury lawyers
An award-winning cellist has revealed how she feared her career was over after suffering life-changing neck fractures in a crash.
Clara Hope Simpson, of Hulme, Manchester, was seriously injured when the car she was a passenger in hit a large patch of ice and flipped upside down.
The then 26-year-old was travelling to Sheffield for her first day in a new teaching role at Sheffield Music Academy when the crash happened on the A57 Snake Pass on 1 March 2025.
Clara, who suffered two fractured vertebrae, spent a week and a half in hospital. She underwent surgery through the front of her neck to stabilise her spine. Following the procedure, she developed vocal cord paresis, a condition that weakened one of her vocal cords, and requires speech and language therapy, alongside physiotherapy for her other injuries.
Following the crash, Clara, now 28, instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist rehabilitation she required to rebuild her life. She chose Irwin Mitchell after being signposted to legal advice by charity Day One Trauma Support(Opens in a new tab), which helps people with life-changing injuries.
Rebecca Blackhurst, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Clara, said:
“Clara’s life changed in an instant. As well as suffering physical and psychological injuries, Clara faced the possibility that the career she had spent years building could be taken away from her.
“She has shown tremendous determination, but recovery from major trauma is rarely straightforward and she continues to face significant challenges.
“Our priority is to ensure Clara can access the specialist rehabilitation and support she needs to maximise her recovery, regain more of her independence and rebuild her career.”
Born in Toronto, Canada, but raised in Seattle, Washington, USA, Clara moved to Manchester in September 2021 to complete her postgraduate studies at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), where she won the John Barbirolli Memorial Prize for Cello. In 2024, she also became the first cellist to be selected as a 360 Fellow with Manchester Camerata.
A freelance classical cellist, Clara has toured internationally and performed as a soloist in venues including Wigmore Hall, Kodak Hall, and Stoller Hall.
The ongoing effects of Clara’s injuries continue to impact her physical strength and stamina and, more than a year later, she remains in physiotherapy.
She also continues to require speech and language therapy.
Clara said:
“It was the most terrifying experience of my life. When I was told I'd broken my neck, I genuinely thought everything I'd worked so hard for was over. The cello is a very physical instrument and at that point I couldn’t even move my body.
“My mobility and strength have come a long way since the crash and I'm grateful to be able to play the cello again. The first time I was able to sit with my cello again was incredibly emotional. Music has always been such a huge part of who I am, so even playing for a few minutes felt like getting a part of myself back.
“Recovery can be unpredictable and non-linear which has been something that’s difficult for me to come to terms with. I wish there was a magic button that I could press to bring me back to 100% health.
“I often get delayed pain after playing or doing anything physical which can make it challenging to know how to pace myself.
“Before the crash, I was preparing applications for major international competitions and looking forward to some exciting projects. My injuries have also made it harder to raise funds for my dream cello, something I’d been working towards for a long time. I’ve dedicated my life to music and playing the cello, so having to put my career on hold and miss out on opportunities that may never come around again because of what happened to me has been heartbreaking.
“As a freelancer, being unable to work for such a long time has also had a major financial impact. Work disappeared while I was recovering and, alongside the costs linked to my injuries, it's been a real struggle at times. I’m grateful for the early help I received from Day One Trauma and wish there were more systems in place to support freelancers through difficult periods.
“I love teaching and I'm incredibly proud of my students and what they've achieved. However, returning to work hasn't been straightforward because of the damage to my vocal cords. My teaching and community workshop leading roles often require that I project my voice for extended periods of time, which can still be challenging.
“Despite those challenges, I'm focused on the future and excited to be returning to the stage. I am very much looking forward to my concerts this season including a duo recital with pianist Phillip Leslie for Bloomsbury Festival and solo concerto performances with the City of Stoke-on-Trent Symphony Orchestra and Furness Festival Strings.”
“I know my recovery will take time and there are still difficult days, but I’m determined to keep progressing. Being able to play and teach again means so much to me, and I hope that with the right rehabilitation and support I can continue rebuilding my strength, confidence and career."
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