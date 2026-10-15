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15 October 2026

Navigating International Disputes In The UK: A Practical Guide For International Law Firms

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Ashfords LLP

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This guide is designed to help international law firms understand when English legal expertise may be required, what makes the UK such an attractive venue for dispute resolution, and how to navigate some of the practical issues that arise when a dispute has a UK dimension.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Andrew Perkins

Every year, law firms and in-house teams across the world support clients involved in disputes in England and Wales.

This guide is designed to help international law firms understand when English legal expertise may be required, what makes the UK such an attractive venue for dispute resolution, and how to navigate some of the practical issues that arise when a dispute has a UK dimension.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Andrew Perkins
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