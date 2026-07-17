When Is A Design Considered New And Having Individual Character Under UK And EU Design Law? (Podcast)

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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss when EU Registered and Unregistered Designs and UK Supplemental Unregistered Design Rights are considered to be new and to have individual character. These are important concepts when considering the validity of such rights. Rebecca and Lee apply those concepts to two fashion IP cases.
Timestamps:
- 2:21 - Can you explain what is meant by ‘new’ under UK and EU design law?
- 3:58 - EU registered and unregistered design rights
- 8:38 - Fashion cases
- 11:28 - Is there another fashion case of interest to you, Rebecca, which illustrates some of the points made in this podcast so far?
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