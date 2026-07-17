ARTICLE
17 July 2026

When Is A Design Considered New And Having Individual Character Under UK And EU Design Law? (Podcast)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss when EU Registered and Unregistered Designs and UK Supplemental Unregistered Design Rights are considered to be new and to have individual character.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
HGF Limited’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
HGF Ltd are most popular:
  • within International Law and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

1818404a.jpg

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss when EU Registered and Unregistered Designs and UK Supplemental Unregistered Design Rights are considered to be new and to have individual character. These are important concepts when considering the validity of such rights. Rebecca and Lee apply those concepts to two fashion IP cases.

Timestamps:

  • 2:21 - Can you explain what is meant by ‘new’ under UK and EU design law?
  • 3:58 - EU registered and unregistered design rights
  • 8:38 - Fashion cases
  • 11:28 - Is there another fashion case of interest to you, Rebecca, which illustrates some of the points made in this podcast so far?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More