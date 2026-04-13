Impact Beyond Orbit - Marks & Clerk And Space Network On The Dual-purpose Value Of Space Tech Innovation

It’s been one week since the launch of Artemis II, a mission that saw the crew travel further from Earth from anyone before. While the world watches the horizon, we are looking at the tangible...

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It’s been one week since the launch of Artemis II, a mission that saw the crew travel further from Earth from anyone before. While the world watches the horizon, we are looking at the tangible benefits these missions bring back home.

This month we’re thrilled to launch our Impact Beyond Orbit series in partnership with Space Network. This collaboration is dedicated to exploring how space-driven technology has evolved from distant scientific pursuits, to becoming essential drivers of social and environmental change.

The innovation required to survive and thrive in the vacuum of space has a remarkable way of finding a place in our homes, hospitals, and ecosystems. Throughout the series we will dive into how these breakthroughs are acting as a catalyst for a more sustainable world.

From water purification and food security to climate modelling and medical breakthroughs, our colleagues from across the firm have pulled together their expertise to showcase how the ‘space economy’ has also become the ‘earth economy’.

As the space sector shifts towards commercialisation, the competition for investment has intensified. Phil Merchant, Principal and space technology team lead notes:

“Patents and trade marks provide an environment in which businesses are more likely to succeed – this extends not just to protecting an invention or brand, but also in increasing the value of the business, potentially reducing corporation tax, and significantly increasing chance of investment…”

Andy Campbell, Founder & CEO of Space Network adds:

“Groundbreaking research can only reach its full potential when it is supported by commercial expertise… Even the most transformative research risks failing without a robust IP strategy.”

Visit our Impact Beyond Orbit landing page to read the full articles, or download our guide, featuring excerpts about the technologies shaping our future.

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