Top Secret: Coca-Cola's IP Legacy

While Coca-Cola has not officially confirmed any changes to its U.S. recipe, there are indications that a shift from the use of corn syrup to cane sugar may be on the horizon.

Since its invention, Coca-Cola's formula has remained one of the most closely guarded trade secrets in the world. Rather than seeking to formally protect the recipe, which would require public disclosure and likely eventual expiration, the company has chosen to protect it through secrecy. This approach has allowed Coca-Cola to maintain the mystery and uniqueness of its product for over a century.

Although the formula itself is protected as a trade secret, Coca-Cola has strategically used other forms of intellectual property to build and defend its brand. The company relies on trademarks, copyright and design rights to protect its name, the iconic distinctive script logo, the contoured bottle shape, and its signature red-and-white color scheme, along with its packaging, advertising, and promotional materials.

Even if the recipe is subtly adjusted, there is no indication that Coca-Cola will ever reveal its full formula. The brand stands as a powerful reminder of how a multi-layered IP strategy, combining trade secrets with registered and unregistered rights, can create and sustain a globally recognised and longstanding brand.

Without explicitly confirming the recipe tweak, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said they "appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm" and "more details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon" www.bbc.co.uk/...

