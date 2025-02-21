ARTICLE
21 February 2025

Honest Concurrent Use: What Is All The Fuss About In The World Of Fashion? (Podcast)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the often misunderstood concept of honest concurrent use and fashion brands in the United Kingdom. What is the history of this concept and how does it apply to the world of fashion brands?
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the often misunderstood concept of honest concurrent use and fashion brands in the United Kingdom. What is the history of this concept and how does it apply to the world of fashion brands?

Timestamps:

  • 2:44 - What is honest concurrent use under UK trade mark law?
  • 8:19 - Fashion cases where the concept has been applied
  • 9:57 – conclusions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More