Preparing For Martyn's Law: A Practical Guide For Schools And Academy Trusts

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, more commonly known as Martyn's Law, came into force on 3 April 2025.

Named in honour of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack, the Act is designed to ensure that venues and public spaces – including schools and academies – are better prepared in the event of a terrorist attack.

The government has confirmed an implementation period of at least 24 months before the law comes into full effect. Schools and academy trusts should use this time to understand their obligations and prepare comprehensive compliance strategies, and this guide can help.

How Martyn's Law applies to schools and academy trusts

Schools and academy trusts benefit from tailored provisions under the Act. All early years, primary, secondary, and further education settings automatically fall within the standard duty tier, regardless of capacity. This tier focuses on practical, cost-effective measures designed to minimise harm and protect lives during an incident.

Importantly, even large schools with 800+ pupils remain in the standard tier and will not face enhanced requirements such as mandatory bag searches, CCTV installation, or additional monitoring systems. This recognises that educational settings already maintain robust safeguarding and security frameworks, including health and safety protocols, access controls, and evacuation procedures.

Settings with fewer than 200 people are exempt from Martyn's Law requirements. However, we strongly recommend all educational settings develop preparedness plans to protect students and staff.

Essential compliance requirements for schools and academy trusts

While detailed statutory guidance remains in development, schools and academy trusts should begin preparation now. Focus on understanding these core requirements:

1. Responsible person

Every qualifying educational setting must designate a responsible person and register with the Security Industry Authority (SIA), which will regulate compliance. For maintained schools, this is typically the local authority. For academies, this is the academy trust. This individual oversees implementation of all protection procedures.

Note: Enhanced tier settings require a designated senior individual (DSI) in addition to the responsible person. However, as schools remain in the standard tier, this additional requirement does not apply to educational settings.

2. Emergency preparedness procedures

Schools must develop proportionate response plans covering:

Evacuation: Safely getting staff and pupils out of the building.

Invacuation: Moving people to a safe space inside the school.

Lockdown: Securing the site against an intruder or attacker.

Communication: Ensuring messages and alerts are clear and timely.

Crucially, there is no requirement to install new physical security infrastructure such as CCTV systems, additional gates, or barriers. All measures must be implemented only 'so far as is reasonably practicable' – a well-established legal standard that balances risk reduction with practical and financial constraints. The legislation emphasises proportionate responses appropriate to each specific setting.

3. Training and awareness

Staff require training on threat identification and response protocols, including evacuation procedures, lockdown protocols, and basic first aid.

Consider how to conduct effective drills and communicate security information appropriately across different age groups and abilities.

4. Collaboration with emergency services

Establish strong working relationships with local police, fire services, and security professionals to ensure your measures remain current and effective.

Consider commissioning an independent security assessment to identify vulnerabilities and inform your risk management approach.

5. Government support

The DfE, Home Office, and SIA will provide comprehensive support including factsheets, practical guidance, webinars, and training resources. The government will consult on statutory guidance to help schools prepare for implementation.

6. Stakeholder communication

Maintain clear, reassuring communication with parents, students, and staff about security policies and emergency procedures. Ensure everyone understands their role during an emergency without creating unnecessary anxiety.

Immediate action steps for schools and academy trusts

While compliance isn't legally required until the Act takes effect, proactive preparation will ensure smooth implementation. We recommend schools and academy trusts begin by:

Reviewing and updating risk assessments and emergency plans.

Ensuring your governing body or trust board is clear about its role as the responsible person.

Considering what training staff may need.

Consider any technology and implementation measures that can help with compliance and enhance safety.

Keeping up to date with official guidance from the Home Office, DfE, and SIA.

Early preparation ensures smooth compliance when Martyn's Law becomes enforceable. This legislation aims to build a culture of preparedness, not fear. It reinforces the importance of thorough planning, staff readiness, and secure environments – enhancing rather than replacing existing safeguarding standards.

Martyn's Law underscores the critical importance of maintaining robust security standards to protect students, staff, and the wider community. Schools must regularly review and update these standards to address evolving societal risks. Non-compliance will result in financial penalties, making proper preparation essential.

We recommend reviewing the government guidance 'How Martyn's Law will affect education settings' on GOV.UK and subscribing to email updates for the latest developments. Stay informed as statutory guidance develops during the implementation period.

