19 December 2025

UK Government Consults On Regulatory Changes For Selling Knives

The UK government is consulting about introducing a licensing system for sellers and importers of knives and bladed articles.
Ella Nawaro and Helen Hart
Although there are restrictions on the sale of knives to individuals under the age of 18, the government is concerned about cases where young people have still been able to purchase knives. Under 18s have been able to use adults' identification documents to purchase knives online and these knives have then been used for crimes, including homicide.

In February 2025, Commander Steve Clayman's review of online knife sales was published and made various recommendations. The government accepted the recommendations on stronger age verification for online sales and delivery of knives and retailers reporting bulk purchases of knives online, and introduced legislation in the Crime and Policing Bill, currently going through Parliament.

One of the review's other recommendations concerned the introduction of a registration scheme for sellers of knives, requiring the buyer to be recorded, retained and made available to law enforcement upon request. The review also recommended the introduction of import licensing to control the importation of knives from overseas.

Licensing scheme for sellers

Therefore, the government is proposing introducing registration through a licensing scheme for sales of knives and bladed articles. It would apply to both business and private sellers selling knives and bladed articles. It thinks that the best body to administer the licensing system for knife and bladed article sellers is the police as they have the relevant experience of running the firearms licensing scheme. Where the seller is a larger business, or not just an individual seller, the government proposes that the business would need to have a designated licence holder, similar to an alcohol designated premises supervisor.

The licensing system for knives and bladed articles will be self-funding and on a full cost recovery basis, being funded through the fees payable by licence holders. The licence will need to be renewed every three years, which will incur a renewal fee.

Suitability checks would include the police conducting background checks on the individual such as whether they have a criminal record and whether they have any other intelligence on the individual which is relevant, such as evidence of dishonesty.

It would be a criminal offence to sell a knife or bladed article without the relevant licence to do so. Where a seller is found to be selling without a licence, they may be subject to enforcement action.

Importation licences

The government also proposes introducing licences to import knives and bladed articles. This is because any regulation on the UK market could encourage people to look to buy from sellers based abroad and therefore, import licensing would be important in preventing circumvention of sellers' licensing. It would be a criminal offence to import any knife or bladed article without an import licence. Where imports are found to be made without a licence, the individual or business importing the knife or bladed article may be subject to enforcement action.

The government intends that the proposed changes would also make it easier for the police and Trading Standards to identify where knives have come from and check sellers' compliance with knife legislation.

The consultation ends on 24 February 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

