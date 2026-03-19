How The Midlands Defence And Security Industry Council Is Set To Boost Jobs And Regional Growth

As the Midlands continues to strengthen its role in the UK's defence future, we reflect on the Midlands Defence and Security Blueprint, set out earlier this year to boost high value jobs, accelerate innovation and attract fresh investment into one of the country's most strategically important sectors.

Published on 19 January 2026, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) announced a major drive to mobilise local businesses and manufacturers in response to rising global military and cyber threats. With the Government increasing national security spending, Midlands Mayors Richard Parker and Claire Ward are calling on industry leaders to seize the moment and secure millions of pounds of forthcoming defence investment for UK‑based companies.

Strengthening Midlands jobs, skills and defence innovation

At the centre of this strategy is the newly formed Midlands Defence and Security Industry Council, launching its inaugural meeting in March. It represents the first organisation of its kind in the region, designed to champion Midlands manufacturers, open doors for small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and help local innovators break into defence supply chains.

This forms part of the wider Defence and Security Blueprint for the Midlands, a regional plan built to strengthen the capabilities of advanced manufacturing, engineering and digital firms.

Key actions outlined include:

Upskilling the workforce through new career pathways for apprentices and graduates

Supporting SMEs to win Government contracts

Accelerating innovation in cutting‑edge technology including cyber resilience, secure communications systems and lightweight composite materials for next‑generation defence equipment

Midlands Mayors Richard Parker and Claire Ward have appointed 16 senior defence industry leaders to support the sector's growth in the region as government prepares to boost national security spending.

Some of the region's biggest employers and several SMEs will sit on the new Midlands Defence and Security Industry Council.

How the Midlands is powering the UK's defence and aerospace economy

The Midlands' contribution to defence is already significant. More than 1,000 companies across the West and East Midlands are active in defence or related sectors, collectively employing around 50,000 people, equivalent to 10% of the UK's entire defence workforce.

One such employer is Safran in Wolverhampton, where the Mayors launched the plan. With 1,500 staff producing mission‑critical flight control and actuation systems, the company recently completed a $1.8 billion investment to strengthen its UK and global presence, a signal of the region's importance in global aerospace and defence supply chains.

Driving economic growth through the Midlands defence sector

Mayor Richard Parker emphasised that defence is not only vital for national security but also a major engine for economic growth. The Midlands' world‑class research capability, engineering strength and advanced manufacturing expertise provide the foundations for long‑term prosperity across the region.

Under the new blueprint, regional leaders aim to:

Secure significant new inward investment

Expand opportunities for Midlands‑based technology developers

Build a resilient, future‑ready workforce

Support inclusive growth through high‑skilled, well‑paid jobs

These ambitions directly link to the region's combined efforts to build a powerful, innovation‑led defence ecosystem aligned with the UK's Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy.

Future outlook: building a resilient Midlands defence ecosystem

The launch of the Defence and Security Blueprint and the formation of the Midlands Defence and Security Industry Council mark a major step forward in cementing the region's place in the UK's defence future. By connecting industry, academia and government, the Midlands is strengthening its position as a hub for world‑leading defence innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic opportunity.

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