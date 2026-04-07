Satellite Today/Via Satellite: A Constellation For Every Nation

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AlixPartners’ David Owusu-Gyebi, Diane Shaw, Harry Malins, and Sita Sonty wrote this opinion article about how aerospace & defense companies can stake their ground in space infrastructure.
Read the full article on www.satellitetoday.com
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