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7 April 2026

Satellite Today/Via Satellite: A Constellation For Every Nation

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AlixPartners’ David Owusu-Gyebi, Diane Shaw, Harry Malins, and Sita Sonty wrote this opinion article about how aerospace & defense companies can stake their ground in space infrastructure.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Diane Shaw,Harry Malins,David Owusu-Gyebi
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AlixPartners’ David Owusu-Gyebi, Diane Shaw, Harry Malins, and Sita Sonty wrote this opinion article about how aerospace & defense companies can stake their ground in space infrastructure.

Read the full article on www.satellitetoday.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Diane Shaw
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Harry Malins
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Sita Sonty
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David Owusu-Gyebi
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