The Future In Motion

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The UK’s transport system is at a turning point.

Major challenges such as reducing carbon emissions, responding to climate risks, advancing digital innovation, securing long-term funding, and meeting the needs of every community are all closely linked. The choices we make now will influence not only how we move people and goods, but also how we shape a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient society.

Transport is the backbone of our economy and daily life.

The legal commitment to net-zero by 2050 is not just a policy target, it is a call to action for every organisation involved in transport, from operators and authorities to investors and advisors.

The sector is grappling with legacy infrastructure, funding constraints, shifting travel patterns, and the disruptive potential of new technologies. The cost-of-living crisis is putting pressure on both consumers and providers.

At the same time, the climate emergency, rapid urbanisation, and digital innovation are driving a fundamental rethink of how we plan, fund and deliver transport.

The transport industry needs a bold and coordinated approach that puts people at the centre of decision-making, encourages collaboration across sectors, and uses legal frameworks as tools for progress.

This is not just about meeting regulatory requirements. It is about creating the right conditions to spark innovation, attract investment, accelerate decarbonisation and ensure that every community benefits from the transition.

Delivering decarbonisation and net-zero

The drive to decarbonise transport is no longer a distant ambition, it is a legal, commercial and social imperative.

The UK’s commitment to net-zero by 2050 sets a clear direction, but the journey is fraught with practical and political challenges. For the transport industry, the question is not whether to act, but how to deliver actionable change at pace and scale.

Transport is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, and road vehicles make up more than half of that total.

Net-zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions balanced by removals.

The government’s Net-zero Strategy and Transport Decarbonisation Plan imagines a future where walking, cycling and public transport are the go-to options for most journeys. But progress is patchy. Outside London, public transport use is still low, and the cost and convenience of driving often tip the scales.

New rules, like the planned phase-out of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2035, are already shaping how businesses invest and plan for the future.

At the same time, the sector faces a tough challenge: cutting emissions in a way that is fair, affordable and inclusive. With the cost of living rising, budgets under pressure and the need to keep every community connected, policies like road charging or low emission zones need to be balanced with support. That means things like fare subsidies, better walking and cycling infrastructure, and backing for new ideas that help make the shift. Getting to net-zero in transport isn’t just about ticking boxes. It’s about putting the right structures in place, offering strong incentives, and working together to unlock investment and make real progress.

Expert guidance helps shape these efforts, especially when it comes to building solid frameworks.

This includes:

Structuring innovative funding models (such as green bonds, resilience bonds and public-private partnerships) to finance decarbonisation at scale.

Advising on procurement, risk allocation and regulatory compliance for new technologies, from electric buses to hydrogen trains and digital mobility platforms.

Supporting clients to engage with evolving policy, from local transport plans and net-zero targets to the integration of climate resilience into business cases and investment decisions.

Championing collaboration across the public and private sectors, ensuring that legal agreements enable data sharing, joint ventures and cross-sector innovation.

The pandemic showed just how quickly travel habits can shift when people have the right support and clear information.

The challenge now is to make those changes stick for the long term by making sustainable travel the easy, affordable and appealing choice for everyone.

As laws and regulations continue to shift, our role is to help clients stay ahead, manage risk and make the most of new opportunities. Decarbonisation is not just about meeting legal requirements.

It is a chance to help shape the future of transport, create lasting social value and build a cleaner, greener legacy for generations to come.

Building resilient transport for an uncertain future

Resilience is no longer a luxury for the UK transport sector. Rising demand for transportation makes it essential.

The question is no longer whether disruption will happen, but how ready we are to handle it and bounce back quickly.

Transport, especially road transport, is the backbone of economic and social life.

When networks fail, the impacts cascade: businesses lose revenue, communities are cut off, and inequalities deepen. The cost of inaction is rising, with storms causing hundreds of millions of pounds in insured losses and widespread disruption to essential services. Yet, despite the clear economic case for adaptation, resilience remains underfunded and under-prioritised.

Legal and regulatory frameworks are changing to reflect today’s realities.

There is growing pressure from investors, insurers and regulators to make resilience a core part of how transport projects are planned, funded and delivered. The UK’s Green Financing Programme is already directing billions toward climate adaptation and cleaner transport. New standards and guidance, including HM Treasury’s Supplementary Green Book guidance, make it clear that resilience must be built in from the very start.

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