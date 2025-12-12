Martyn's Law: A Statutory Imperative For The Heritage Sector

Gathering for the recent Cultural Enterprises AGM within the Palace of Westminster was to meet within a page of living history. This is the building known as the "Mother of Parliaments", a site of administration since the 11th century. As we debated the future of our own institutions, elected new trustees, and listened to insights from the commercial team at UK Parliament, the chamber was in sessions beneath us. The very architecture of the Commons chamber, with its two sets of red lines on the floor, is said to be designed to keep opposing members two sword-lengths apart, a literal and figurative measure to prevent conflict from escalating into a duel.

This historical nod to managing threat underscores the timeless need for proactive safety planning – and this is where Martyn's Law makes its entrance. This legislative framework represents a fundamental shift in how heritage organisations must address security.

On 22 March 2017, a terrorist attack took place outside the Palace of Westminster, a sombre reminder that places of profound public congregation are not sanctuaries from contemporary threats. Compliance with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 – known as Martyn's Law – which arose from the tragedy of the Manchester bombing – is not optional; it represents a mandatory legal duty for all cultural and heritage institutions (including museums) who welcome the public though their doors.

The law came about through the tireless campaigning of Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett who lost his life along with 21 others at the Manchester arena terrorist attack in 2017. Figen, who gained a masters in Counter Terrorism to push the legislation through Parliament has a website with many helpful resources.

This legislation will fundamentally reshape the mindset and security obligations of cultural and heritage institutions, who must act now to ensure smooth implementation ahead of the 2027 enforcement deadline. The Act is designed to:-

prevent attacks from occurring

ensure that venues (including "Pop Up Events") have measures in place to reduce harm if an attack does take place.

Martyn's Law will make sure places like public buildings and venues take steps to keep people safe. This includes:

having plans in place

training staff

knowing what to do in an emergency.

This legislation, which received Royal Assent in March 2025, establishes a tiered framework based on a venue's capacity. For many cultural and heritage institutions, classified as "standard duty premises" (with a capacity of 100 to 799 individuals – that is with over 200 people on the premises at the same time, from time to time), the focus will be on developing robust "public protection procedures" to keep people safe in the event of an attack happening at or near their location. This is the core of the new law: clear, actionable, and well-rehearsed plans for evacuation, invacuation to safe refuges, lockdown, and—crucially—communication. The emphasis is not on costly physical alterations but on empowering one of the greatest assets of cultural and heritage institutions: their amazing staff. They become the first responders, equipped with the knowledge and protocols to safeguard lives.

Larger venues, designated as "enhanced duty premises" (800+ capacity), will be required to undertake a more comprehensive curatorial approach to security – measures to prevent terror attacks from happening at their location in the first place. This includes a formal terrorism risk assessment and the implementation of "reasonably practicable" physical measures. Furthermore, these institutions must document this entire process and their own "Public Protection Measures" in a security plan and designate a senior individual (as required by Section 6 of the Act, the person responsible for enhanced duty premises or a qualifying event) to oversee its delivery to the regulator. The principle of "reasonably practicable" is key, ensuring measures are necessary and proportionate to the specific nature and constraints of cultural and heritage institutions.

"Public protection measures" are measures relating to:-

the monitoring of the premises or event and the immediate vicinity of the premises or event;

the movement of individuals into, out of and within the premises or event;

the physical safety and security of the premises or the premises at which the event is to be held;

the security of information in relation to the premises or event.

Furthermore, the person responsible for enhanced duty premises or a qualifying event must ensure that their documented security plan is prepared and kept up to date containing:-

a statement of the procedures in place in pursuance of the requirements in section 5;

an assessment of how those procedures may be expected to reduce the risk mentioned in section 5(2);

a statement of the measures in place or proposed to be put in place in pursuance of the requirements in section 6;

an assessment of how those measures may be expected to reduce the vulnerability and risk mentioned in section 6(2);

such further information as the Secretary of State may by regulations specify.

Many cultural and heritage institutions already employ sophisticated security—trained personnel, advanced surveillance, and meticulous access control. Martyn's Law builds upon security work that many cultural and heritage institutions have already put in place. But there is something more. It moves beyond a purely physical defence by mandating a standardised, proactive framework of procedural readiness. The Act appoints the Security Industry Authority (SIA) as the regulator, a body whose expertise in security provides a solid foundation, but the law's true scope extends deeper into planning and preparedness.

The Vital Role of Our Staff

The coming implementation period is more than a compliance exercise; it is an opportunity for cultural and heritage venues to invest in their most valuable resource: their people. The success of Martyn's Law will rest not on new technology alone, but on the knowledge, confidence, and vigilance of every staff member—from curators and conservators to front-of-house teams and volunteers. They are the stewards who will bring these safety procedures to life. Through this process, they will do more than follow a protocol; they will become active guardians, protecting not only themselves and the visiting public but also the very heritage legacy they champion. Their role transforms from custodians of collections to defenders of the living culture that animates your halls, ensuring the continuity of your institutions for future generations.

Indeed, whilst the SIA is the regulator who will issue the formal guidance over the next year about just how organisations can comply with the law, it is important to appreciate that whilst they will help the relationship between cultural and heritage venues and the regulator, and how to engage with the SIA, they will not:

tell you how to keep your own venue safe

give you security advice

tell you how to do your job

Just as the Palace of Westminster has endured and adapted—from the medieval royal palace to the rebuilt chamber after the Blitz— so the approach of cultural and heritage venues to public safety must also evolve with the ever changing threat matrix. Thanks to Figen Murray and others, Martyn's Law is an additional tool in the governments counter terrorism strategy (Counter Terrorism Policing is a collaboration of UK police forces working with the UK intelligence community to help protect the public and our national security by preventing, deterring, and investigating terrorist activity).

Hunter's Law has extensive connections to the police service and can recommend their e-learning programmes as a starting point. Cultural and heritage venues must embrace these new responsibilities and empower their staff – by doing so, they will also honour the trust that their visitors place in them and ensure that their shared heritage remains not only a source of inspiration but also a beacon of safety and continuity for all who pass through their doors. We honour Martyn's memory through preventative planning and decisive action, transforming legal compliance into a profound act of public stewardship.

How We Can Help

Hunters is actively engaging with the Security Industry Authority to interpret the implications of Martyn's Law for cultural and heritage bodies in a clear and practical way. We understand the needs of the sector and are assisting organisations in drafting bespoke security plans, developing staff training protocols, and creating the required public protection procedures. Our proactive approach aims to honour Martyn's legacy through thoughtful, preventative planning that safeguards both the collections and, more importantly, staff and visitors of cultural and heritage venues.

If you think this may also be beneficial to your institutional needs, we would be delighted to discuss how we can help your institution prepare for these important changes in time for the publication of the awaited statutory s27 Guidance.

Martyn's Law: Executive Summary for Cultural and Heritage Centres

Mandatory Legal Duty: The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (Martyn's Law) imposes a new, mandatory legal obligation on all publicly accessible cultural and heritage venues. Tiered System: Compliance obligations are tiered based on the venue's maximum capacity. Standard Tier (100-799 occupants): Requires undertaking basic, low-cost measures to improve protective security and preparedness. Enhanced Tier (800+ occupants): Requires a more detailed and proactive approach, including a formal risk assessment and enhanced security planning. Public Protection Procedures: All relevant venues must have procedures in place to be followed in the event of a terrorist attack, such as evacuation, invacuation, and lockdown. Risk Assessment (Enhanced Tier): An evaluation of the terrorist threats relevant to the venue and the reasonably practicable measures that can be taken to mitigate them will be compulsory. Security Plan (Enhanced Tier): It will be necessary to develop and implement a security plan based on the risk assessment as a standard part of operational planning. Staff Training: Venues must provide terrorism protection training to staff. Regulator: The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is the official regulator, responsible for guidance and enforcement. Implementation Timeline: The legislation received Royal Assent in 2025, with an expected implementation period of at least 24 months, provides a crucial window for preparation ahead of enforcement circa 2027.

Originally published by Association of Cultural Enterprises, 4 December 2025

