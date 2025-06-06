Martyn's Law: What Academy Trusts Need To Know

Preparing schools for new security duties under the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025.

On 3 April 2025, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (the Act), also known as Martyn's Law, received Royal Assent. The legislation introduces new legal duties for those responsible for publicly accessible premises to assess the risk of terrorist incidents and to implement proportionate protective measures.

While the Act will not take effect immediately, with a two-year implementation period expected, now is the time for academy trusts and school leaders to understand what's coming and begin planning for compliance.

Why was Martyn's Law introduced?

Martyn's Law is named after Martyn Hett, who was killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack, along with 21 others. The law is a direct response to findings from the Manchester Arena Inquiry and aims to ensure public venues are better prepared for potential threats.

It introduces statutory duties based on the size and use of premises, requiring those in control to develop and maintain security procedures that can help minimise harm in the event of an attack.

Do schools and academy trusts fall under the standard or enhanced duty?

Academy trusts and schools will be subject to the standard duty in relation to premises which are wholly or mainly used for primary or secondary education where 200 or more individuals (including staff) are expected to be present from time to time.

The enhanced duty applies to qualifying premises where 800 or more individuals are expected to be present. However, schools will remain in the standard tier even if more than 800 people are expected to attend at a given time.

Events held at premises which are wholly or mainly used for primary or secondary education are excluded from being qualifying events, even where large numbers of attendees are expected (e.g. for a school performance or sports day).

Standard Tier Duties for Schools

Under the standard tier, academy trusts will need to:

Register qualifying premises with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) , the new regulator for Martyn's Law

, the new regulator for Martyn's Law Identify a Responsible Person , typically the headteacher or principal

, typically the headteacher or principal Prepare and maintain public protection procedures. So far as is reasonably practicable, these should cover:

Evacuation: the process of getting people safely out of the premises Invacuation: the process of bringing people safely into, or to safer parts of, the premises Lockdown: the process of securing the premises to prevent individuals entering or leaving the premises, e.g. to restrict or prevent entry by an attacker by locking doors, closing shutters or using available barriers Communication: the process of alerting people on the premises to the danger, e.g. providing instructions to remain in place or move away from any danger.



These duties are designed to align with existing health and safety requirements and should build on practices many schools already have in place.

Oversight and Enforcement

The SIA will be responsible for overseeing compliance. Academy trusts will need to notify the SIA when responsibility for a site changes and ensure procedures remain up to date. The SIA is led by Michelle Russell, previously of the Charity Commission, bringing not-for-profit sector experience to the role.

Recommended Next Steps

Although the statutory requirements will not be enforceable until 2027, academy trusts are advised to:

Review their estate to identify which premises are in scope Appoint or confirm Responsible Persons for each site Audit current emergency procedures and update where necessary Plan training and awareness-raising for staff and pupils Monitor guidance issued by the SIA and relevant sector bodies

Final Reflections

Martyn's Law reflects a growing national focus on preparedness and resilience in public life. For schools and academy trusts, the challenge is to incorporate these new duties in a way that is proportionate and practical, without compromising their welcoming and inclusive ethos.

With early planning, most schools and academy trusts will find that the steps required build on what is already in place in terms of site security and safeguarding measures. The focus now should be on awareness, leadership, and making sure that when the law takes effect, schools and trusts are not only compliant but confident in their ability to respond.

