ARTICLE
18 November 2024

European Supergrowers: Navigating Growth In A Complex Landscape (Part 1)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

Amid economic uncertainty, 23 European companies have emerged as some of the fastest-growing firms in the world. In our recent study of the top 50 fastest-growing companies across North America and Europe...
European Union Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Authors

Amid economic uncertainty, 23 European companies have emerged as some of the fastest-growing firms in the world. In our recent study of the top 50 fastest-growing companies across North America and Europe, measured by revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, European companies represent nearly half of these high-growth firms. Despite economic headwinds and structural constraints, these companies have demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, harnessing unique regional dynamics to thrive.

While North America continues to dominate the technology landscape, with all top 10 fastest-growing tech firms based in the U.S., Europe's supergrowers excel across a broader spectrum of industries. Europe's growth leaders span Consumer, Retail, Industrials, and Media & Telecommunications, proving that rapid disruption can fuel diverse success stories. This contrast highlights Europe's strength in a wide range of sectors, even as technology remains a key battleground.

The European Growth Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities in Key Sectors

European companies operate within unique macroeconomic and regulatory frameworks that present both opportunities and obstacles. Factors like regulatory complexity, specific labor market constraints, and a challenging funding environment can sometimes slow growth, particularly in certain sectors, and have contributed to Europe's lag in leading global tech expansion. However, these very challenges have also driven resilient and innovative growth strategies in other industries.

In sectors such as Consumer, Retail, Industrials, and Media & Telecommunications, Europe's supergrowers capitalize on strong fundamentals, diversified innovation approaches, and adaptable business models to overcome these barriers. Here, we examine what sets them apart and how they navigate challenges to achieve growth in competitive global markets.

Industry Industry Rank Company Name Headquarters 2-Year CAGR % Last Twelve Months (LTM)* Revenue - LTM* (USD Millions) Company overview; year founded
Consumer 1 Sadot Group Inc. US 738% 727 Agricultural products; 1995
Consumer 2 Karelia Tobacco Company Inc. Greece 142% 1,353 Tobacco Products; 1888
Consumer 3 Celsius Holdings, Inc. US 105% 1,318 Soft Drinks and Non-alcoholic Beverages; 2004
Consumer 4 On Holding AG
 Switzerland 57% 2,128 Footwear Products; 2010
Consumer 5 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.
 US 53% 890 Personal Care Products; 2004
Consumer 6 Samsonite International S.A.
 Luxembourg 35% 3,682 Travel luggage bags; 1910
Consumer 7 Freshpet, Inc.
 US 34% 767 Natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats; 2006
Consumer 8 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
 US 29% 6,551 Producers and processors of frozen potato products; 1950
Consumer 9 Victoria PLC
 UK 27% 1,651 Flooring Products; 1985
Consumer 10 Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
 US 25% 519 Multistate cannabis operator; 2018
Industrials 1 Symbotic Inc.
 US 60% 1,500 Automated warehouse systems using AI; 2007
Industrials 2 HMS Bergbau AG
 Germany 42% 1,454 Fiber optic products & services for telcos; 1993
Industrials 3 FTAI Aviation Ltd.
 US 33% 1,305 Construction and infrastructure; 1946
Industrials 4 Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
 Sweden 55% 770 Smart grids, energy storage, EV charging equipment; 1937
Industrials 5 AAON, Inc.
 US 22% 889 Trading and logistics for coal products and other ores; 1995
Industrials 6 Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
 Portugal 55% 5,552 Aircraft and engine leasing, engine repair; 2011
Industrials 7 Alfen N.V.
 Netherlands 50% 546 Transformers for electrical equipment systems; 1917
Industrials 8 Trinity Industries, Inc.
 US 12% 2,023 HVAC engineering and manufacturing; 1988
Industrials 9 Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
 Canada 30% 552 Air treatment and climate solutions; 1955
Industrials 10 Munters Group AB (publ)
 Sweden 17% 927 Railroad transportation products and services; 1933
Media & Telco 1 fuboTV
 US 46% 1,368 Live TV streaming platform focused on sports; 2015
Media & Telco 2 Team Internet Group
 UK 43% 837 Online advertising and domain name service provider; 2000
Media & Telco 3 The Trade Desk
 US 28% 1,946 Demand side ad platform; 2009
Media & Telco 4 Helios Towers
 UK 27% 721 Telecommunications tower provider; 2009
Media & Telco 5 Believe S.A.
 France 24% 973 Digital music company; 2005
Media & Telco 6 Auto Trader Group
 UK 21% 648 Automotive online marketplace; 1975
Media & Telco 7 Roblox Corporation
 US 21% 2,799 Video game developer; 2004
Media & Telco 8 Entravision Communications Corp
 US 21% 1,107 Diversified global media, marketing, and technology company; 1996
Media & Telco 9 Viaplay Group AB
 Sweden 20% 1,757 Media and entertainment company; 2018
Media & Telco 10 Spotify Technology S.A.
 Sweden 17% 14,642 Digital music service; 2006
Retail 2 Avolta AG
 Switzerland 81% 15,188 Duty-free & convenience stores; 1865
Retail 1 PDD Holdings Inc.
 Ireland 62% 34,924 Parent of Temu & Pinduoduo, recently moved to Ireland; 2015
Retail 8 WH Smith PLC
 UK 42% 2,272 Travel stores (e.g., newspapers, magazines, gifts); 1792
Retail 5 The Chefs' Warehouse (US)
 US 40% 3,434 Specialty food distributor; 1985
Retail 6 Dino Polska S.A.
 Poland 39% 6,528 Supermarket operator in Poland; 1999
Retail 3 Redcare Pharmacy NV
 Netherlands 30% 1,988 Online pharmacy; 2001
Retail 9 AMCON Distributing Company
 US 26% 2,047 CP distributor to retail stores & health food store operator; 1981
Retail 10 Kitwave Group plc
 UK 26% 730 Food, alcohol, and grocery wholesaler; 1987
Retail 7 Orsero S.p.A.
 Italy 20% 1,703 Fruit & vegetable distributor; 1940
Retail 4 Matas A/S
 Denmark 18% 889 Cosmetics & consumer health care products; 1949
Technology 1 SentinelOne, Inc.
 US 74% 621.2 AI-powered cybersecurity platform provider; 2013
Technology 2 BILL Holdings, Inc.
 US 70% 1,192 Financial automation software for small and midsize businesses; 2006
Technology 3 Clear Secure, Inc.
 US 55% 614 Biometric travel document verification systems; 2010
Technology 4 Klaviyo, Inc.
 US 55% 698.1 Marketing automation platform provider; 2012
Technology 5 Snowflake Inc.
 US 52% 2,807 Cloud-based data storage and analytics service; 2012
Technology 6 GitLab Inc.
 US 52% 579.9 DevOps software package provider; 2014
Technology 7 NVIDIA Corporation
 US 51% 60,922 Provider of advanced chips, systems, and software for the AI; 1993
Technology 8 Super Micro Computer, Inc.
 US 49% 9,253 High performance server and storage solutions provider; 1993
Technology 9 Zscaler, Inc.
 US 49% 1,896 Security cloud platform provider; 2007
Technology 10 Samsara
 US 48% 937.4 Connected operations cloud platform; 2015

How have the supergrowers adapted?

In analyzing the key drivers of growth across multiple industries, we can explore how European supergrowers have leveraged the macro- and micro-trends to their advantage and outperform their competitors.

We note five common themes that encapsulate the economic and business environment faced in Europe in the last couple of years, reflecting significant challenges related to geopolitical tensions, energy crises, and shifting consumer behaviors. As illustrated by the examples below, these are influencing consumer spending patterns and reshaping corporate strategies in response:

1545658a.jpg

1. The inflation squeeze: Addressing the "trading down" trend with value-focused and tiered pricing strategies and products

In the past couple of years, inflation has surged due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and soaring energy costs linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Companies raised prices to offset rising operational costs, further straining household budgets. As the cost-of-living crisis deepened, consumers increasingly turned to discount retailers and private-label products, fueling a "trading down" trend.

To address this shift, many companies introduced strategies such as a branded product and price tier ladder—offering "good, better, best" options to retain consumer demand and provide choice across different price points. Another critical approach was "design to value," where packaging sizes were reduced while prices remained steady, maintaining product appeal and profitability.

Especially in the consumer and retail sector, the supergrowers Kitwave Group and Dino Polska adapted by offering value-focused product lines with competitive pricing, successfully attracting budget-conscious consumers. This emphasis on affordability, while managing rising operational expenses, created a delicate balance between pricing and profitability. Effectively managing this balance became essential for navigating inflationary pressures, enabling both companies to remain competitive without eroding margins.

2. Interest rates at their highest since the Global Financial Crisis: Re-focusing the core business and doubling down on higher-margin segments

Record-high inflation prompted aggressive interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England, driving borrowing costs to levels unseen since the Global Financial Crisis. This forced businesses to reassess their resources allocations, shifting their focus towards core strengths and higher-margin segments to sustain profitability.

For example,Mota-Engil divested lower-margin assets to concentrate on high-return infrastructure projects. On Holding capitalized on growing demand for premium sportswear and footwear, appealing to health-conscious, high-spending consumers. M&A became a key strategy for reducing competition and solidifying positions in lucrative markets. For instance, Auto Trader Group acquired CarGurus' stake in Carwow, further expanding its presence in the premium car marketplace and enhancing margins. In focusing on these high-margin areas, these companies were able to maintain profitability despite the challenging economic conditions.

3. Supply chain disruptions: Effective management becomes a growth catalyst

The global supply chain was significantly disrupted by pandemic-related disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and other factors, impacting nearly every industry. Effective supply chain management became a critical differentiator between growth and stagnation.

Hexatronic maintained a steady flow of fiber-optic components to meet growing broadband infrastructure demand, while competitors struggled with shortages. Alfen localized its sourcing strategies for energy storage and EV charging solutions, reducing dependency on global suppliers and strengthening resilience. Similarly, Helios Towers secured infrastructure components and leveraged local resources to deliver projects faster than competitors. These supergrowers demonstrated how managing supply chains effectively turned disruptions into growth opportunities during disruptive periods.

4. Consumer expectations for a seamless experience and novelty: Growth through digital transformation and strategic partnerships

The pandemic significantly accelerated digital transformation, raising consumer expectations for seamless, personalized digital experiences to new heights. As e-commerce and online services became essential, supergrowers started to integrate advanced technologies like AI and enhance digital infrastructure to meet growing demands for convenience and customization. Digital transformation and strategic collaborations allowed companies to stay competitive by meeting evolving consumer needs for personalization and convenience.

Redcare Pharmacy upgraded its digital infrastructure to support increasing demand for online health products. Spotify Technology partnered with Google Cloud to improve AI-powered features like Discover Weekly, boosting user engagement and retention. WH Smith teamed up with InPost to offer flexible click-and-collect services, addressing consumer demand for convenient online shopping.

5. Tightening legislation for Sustainability and ESG: Rising to the top of the business agenda

Sustainability evolved from a "nice to have" to a core pillar of business strategy, supported by stricter European regulations, such as the EU Green Deal and Fit for 55, aiming to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050. Customers also demand eco-friendly options, further pressuring companies to accelerate their environmental commitments.

Munters and Orsero adopted sustainable business models, such as energy-efficient systems and sustainable agriculture, to meet demand for green solutions. Also, Alfen continued to innovate in renewable energy infrastructure, positioning itself as a key player in Europe's green energy transition. By aligning their business models with sustainability goals, these supergrowers ensure long-term competitiveness in an increasingly eco-conscious market.

In the upcoming second part of this series, we will double-click for industry-specific assessments of the European supergrowers to extract the key takeaways for success in driving optimistic market outlooks and enhanced resilience in a disrupted world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

