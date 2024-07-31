Let Legal Operations Work Its Magic

Do I need a legal ops capability?

I get asked this a lot by GCs and whilst no two legal teams are the same, the answer is typically, "yes you do". That is if you want to take your team to the next level of performance, engagement and efficiency. As a former GC, I know how tough that gig can be, there just isn't the bandwidth to be as strategic as you would like in terms running your team as a business. That means having a right-hand person to be your strategic thinker. Someone who takes ownership of delivering your vision

for the team and drives transformation through leveraging people, process and technology. Done well you have happy clients and a happy team. And that's no bad thing.

How do you go about creating the magic?

Whilst there is no one-size-fits-all roadmap, here are some pointers to get you going:

Step 1: Align with Business Objectives

First and foremost, understand your organization's mission and goals. Align your legal operations strategy with the broader business objectives. When legal operations is in harmony with the company's vision, you create a powerful impact.

Step 2: Assess the Current Landscape

Take a deep dive into your current legal operations. Identify strengths and weaknesses. Analyze data and gather insights. This assessment will serve as your compass in designing the roadmap.

Step 3: Set Clear Objectives

Define specific, measurable, and achievable objectives for your legal operations. These objectives should resonate with the organization's strategic direction. They are your guiding stars.

Step 4: Prioritize Strategic Initiatives

Not all improvements can happen at once. Prioritize initiatives based on their potential impact and alignment with objectives. Remember, it's a journey, not a sprint.

Step 5: Foster Cross-Functional Collaboration

Success in legal operations hinges on collaboration. Build strong partnerships with finance, IT, compliance, and other departments. Together, you can achieve more.

Step 6: Leverage Technology Wisely

Embrace technology solutions that streamline processes, enhance data analytics, and boost efficiency. Technology is your ally in modern legal operations, but don't be blinded by fancy toys! Let benefits rather than features be your guide.

Step 7: Embrace Continuous Improvement

Legal operations is an evolving field. Regularly revisit and refine your roadmap to adapt to changing landscapes and emerging trends. Adaptability is key.

Step 8: Communicate and Educate

Transparency is your friend. Keep stakeholders informed about your roadmap's progress. Educate your team and colleagues about the value of legal operations. It's a dynamic journey, and collaboration fuels your progress.

Top tips for new legal operations leaders

If you are about to embark on a new role as a Legal COO or Head of Legal Ops, here are three tips to ensure you make magic happen.

> ensure the right chemistry with your GC. You should be the right hand of your GC. This doesn't mean you're two peas in a pod. In fact, it often works best when you bring different skills to the role, the GC should be running the show, whilst you run the shop

> develop the right operating rhythm. Change that is too slow or too fast is still change, but comes with

the baggage of a frustrated or unsettled team. Real, sustainable change such as transformation, is change done at the right pace, taking your team with you

> focus, focus, focus...on the key elements of the strategy. The stuff that, as they say, "makes the boat go faster". It's so easy to be blown off course, especially by lawyer that too often see Legal Ops teams as the "Miscellaneous" team. Stick to the path, they'll thank you in the long run.

