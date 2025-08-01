Tech 10 – Episode 6: The Power Of Platforms (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our sixth episode, Partner and Managing Director Clive De Silva talks to Stephanie Woerner, Executive Director at MIT CISR, about the challenges and opportunities in leveraging enterprise platforms to drive business value.

Watch Episode 6 below, and see all episodes on our Tech 10 hub page:

