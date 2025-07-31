AI Isn't A Magic Bullet — Why Adoption Matters More Than Tech (Video)

self

Kenley's Advising the Advisors: Al in Consulting Unlocked is a show that takes on new perspectives in traditional consulting by putting consultants in the hot seat. Hosted by Bolu Ben-Adeola, the podcast dives into the topic of how generative Al can revolutionise industry

Ben-Adeola engages in a compelling discussion with Raf Postepski, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to explore how legacy organizations can successfully implement AI at scale. Their conversation delves into the strategic balance between industry-specific and general AI solutions, as well as the evolving role of consulting in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.

Key insights from the discussion include:

Strategies to transition from AI pilot projects to scalable solutions through clear organizational vision and robust operational frameworks.

The importance of a "top-down meets bottom-up" approach for effective enterprise AI adoption.

The principle of "build for competitive advantage, buy for parity" as a guiding framework for AI implementation.

How to mitigate tool sprawl by fostering cohesive and integrated AI experiences across the organization.

Why a strong focus on process codification and data strategy often outweighs the need for industry-specific AI solutions.

Originally published 24 July, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.