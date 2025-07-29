ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Is Your Business Ready For The EU AI Act?

AG
Addleshaw Goddard

Contributor

European Union Technology
Szymon Sieniewicz,Elisabeth Marrache,David Hackett
+5 Authors

The EU AI Act - the world's first comprehensive law on artificial intelligence - is already in effect across the EU, with its provisions being implemented in phases. Provisions concerning prohibited AI practices and AI literacy have been in force since 2 February 2025.

On 2 August 2025, additional provisions will take effect, including those related to general-purpose AI (GPAI) models and penalties. As businesses navigate this transformative regulation, understanding its requirements is crucial.

The EU AI Act categorises AI systems into four risk levels - minimal, limited, high, and unacceptable - requiring organisations to assess and adapt their use of AI accordingly. It also prohibits certain AI practices, such as:

  • Purposeful manipulation of behaviour
  • Exploiting vulnerabilities
  • Social scoring
  • Real-time remote biometric identification

Certain AI applications are classified as high-risk AI systems and face the most stringent compliance obligations. This category includes AI systems used in recruitment and credit scoring.

Planning an AI compliance programme involves steps such as identifying AI systems, conducting risk assessments, and creating tailored policies to ensure compliance.

Are you prepared for the changes ahead? Our full brochure provides detailed guidance on the EU AI Act, including actionable steps to align your organisation with its requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Szymon Sieniewicz
Szymon Sieniewicz
Photo of Elisabeth Marrache
Elisabeth Marrache
Photo of Manuela Finger
Manuela Finger
Photo of David Hackett
David Hackett
Photo of Ross Nicol
Ross Nicol
Photo of Samuel Martínez
Samuel Martínez
Photo of Charlotte Marshall
Charlotte Marshall
Photo of Helena Brown
Helena Brown
