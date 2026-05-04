Reminder - File Your Share Plan Annual Returns With HMRC By 6 July To Avoid Penalties!

Companies operating employee share plans and management incentive arrangements must prepare and submit annual returns to HMRC by 6 July 2026, with penalties starting at £100 for late filing.

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Now is the time to prepare and submit annual returns in respect of any employee share plan or management incentive arrangement you had in place during the 2025/26 tax year.

This applies to share plans operated under a formal set of rules as well as all ad-hoc, one-off or bespoke arrangements involving the grant of awards to, or acquisition of shares and other securities (including loan notes or carried interest) by, employees and directors (including non-executive directors).

The filing process can be time-consuming and tricky to navigate so the sooner you start it the better. If you need help in dealing with your returns, please get in touch with a member of the Travers Smith Incentives Team.

Getting started

6 July 2026 is a hard deadline, and an initial penalty of £100 will be due if a return is just one day late. This year, the 6 July falls on a Monday, so you should aim to file your return by Friday 3 July for peace of mind.





is a hard deadline, and an initial penalty of will be due if a return is just one day late. This year, the 6 July falls on a Monday, so you should aim to file your return by for peace of mind. HMRC will not issue a reminder to file your returns so don't wait for one! It is a good idea to nominate a person in your team as a back-up administrator for your Government Gateway account in case the main administrator has left the business or is away. To set up a backup administrator, all you need to do is log into your HMRC business tax account and follow the guidance to add a team member.





for your Government Gateway account in case the has left the business or is away. To set up a backup administrator, all you need to do is log into your HMRC business tax account and follow the guidance to add a team member. Before you can make an annual return, your share incentive arrangement or plan must be registered with HMRC under the ERS online service (part of the HMRC PAYE online service). If you aren't sure whether an arrangement is already registered, you can check by going to the "view" tab in your ERS online account (through your PAYE online portal). Note that the registration process can take a few days. Information about the process for registering your share plans can be found here.





under the ERS online service (part of the HMRC PAYE online service). If you aren't sure whether an arrangement is already registered, you can check by going to the "view" tab in your ERS online account (through your PAYE online portal). Note that the registration process can take a few days. Information about the process for registering your share plans can be found here. All your non tax-advantaged arrangements and plans can be registered under a single reference number and a return submitted on the "other" template. In contrast, each of the tax-advantaged plans (CSOP, SAYE, SIP and EMI) must be registered and reported separately .





and a return submitted on the "other" template. In contrast, (CSOP, SAYE, SIP and EMI) . You must submit a return in respect of each share plan registration you have. If there was no activity in the 2025/26 tax year (for example, no new grants or acquisitions), you must still complete a nil return to avoid penalties.





you have. If there was no activity in the 2025/26 tax year (for example, no new grants or acquisitions), you must still complete a to avoid penalties. Your return will be rejected if it contains formatting errors , so it is a good idea to take advantage of the HMRC checking service before submitting your return. Note that leaving gaps between lines can lead to information not being captured.





, so it is a good idea to take advantage of the HMRC checking service before submitting your return. Note that leaving gaps between lines can lead to information not being captured. Before you submit your returns, you should save a copy for your own records. Take screenshots of each page before submitting and save them together with a copy of the confirmation page. This is because the HMRC online service won't save these details and you won't be able to access them again.

Points of note

As well as completing an EMI annual return form, companies must notify the grant of EMI options separately using the notification template. The deadline for both the annual return and the notification of grants of EMI Options in the 2025/26 tax year is 6 July 2026 . The Government has announced that from 6 April 2027 , the grant of EMI options will no longer need to be notified separately. Until that change is introduced, you must notify HMRC as usual and, given the tax benefits at stake, we encourage companies to do this as soon as possible after the EMI options are granted.





separately using the notification template. The deadline for both the annual return and the notification of grants of EMI Options in the 2025/26 tax year is . The Government has announced that from , the grant of EMI options will no longer need to be notified separately. Until that change is introduced, you must notify HMRC as usual and, given the tax benefits at stake, we encourage companies to do this as soon as possible after the EMI options are granted. The sale of shares or securities by your employees and directors and the cancellation or exchange of awards may also need reporting. Take advice if you aren't sure as HMRC can charge a penalty of up to £5,000 if a return contains a material inaccuracy.

New HMRC guidance

Globally mobile employees

As well as UK employees, you may need to make a report in respect of non-UK employees with UK duties. Note that HMRC has recently issued guidance confirming that companies do not, generally, need to report non-tax advantaged arrangements involving employees who are short term business visitors covered by a special PAYE agreement known as an 'Appendix 4' arrangement. There is only a reporting obligation in respect of such individuals where they hold awards that will give rise to UK income tax and/or National Insurance contributions (NICs).

Dividend equivalents

If employees do not hold actual shares (for example they have a share option) but you give them the right to receive "dividend equivalents" (broadly, the amount they would have received as dividends had they held shares), the way in which these are reported will depend on the nature of the underlying award and whether they are settled in cash or shares. HMRC's guidance on reporting dividend equivalents can be found here.

Net settlement

HMRC has recently updated its guidance on how to report the net settlement of awards. Broadly, net settlement is where a company settles the award partly in cash (to cover the exercise price payable and/or the tax and NICs due). Previously, it was necessary to complete two lines of information on the annual return to report net settlement. This has been reduced to a single row, but employers must continue to retain records showing they have accounted for income tax and NICs correctly and how this has been recovered from employees. These records should be retained for the current tax year plus 6 years and be produced to HMRC if requested as part of a routine compliance check.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.