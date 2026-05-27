When Does A Trade Begin? Lessons From Putney Power

The Upper Tribunal's decision in Putney Power Limited clarifies a critical question in UK tax law: when does a company actually begin trading versus merely preparing to trade? This distinction carries significant consequences for Enterprise Investment Scheme relief and other tax benefits, as the court rejected rigid legal tests in favor of a nuanced, fact-specific analysis of each company's activities and circumstances.

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The Upper Tribunal ("UT") dismisses appeals of two companies against the decision of the First-tier tribunal ("FTT") to uphold HMRC's denial of Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) tax relief to investor shareholders.

1. Quick read

In its March decision in Putney Power Limited and Piston Heating Services Limited (a case concerning the qualifying conditions for the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS)), the UT has provided valuable guidance on an important concept in tax law – when does a company begin to carry on a trade?

Although the UT agreed with the overall conclusion of the FTT – that neither company had commenced a trade – the UT set aside the decision of the FTT on the basis that it had mistakenly applied the law.

Remaking the decision, the UT ruled that the question required "the kind of multi-factorial examination that is frequently found in taxing statutes"; applying the ordinary meaning of words in legislation to all the facts and circumstances of an individual case, to decide what a company is doing and when. There is no 'bright-line', principles-based, formula or test to determine when a company commences its trade.

Applying a multi-factorial evaluation of the facts in this case, the UT had no difficulty in concluding that neither company's trade had "begun to be carried on" within the necessary two-year period for EIS relief to be available.

2. Key Points

A valuable relief: EIS relief provides investors with income tax relief of 30% of the amount subscribed for shares in qualifying companies with a qualifying business activity.

EIS relief provides investors with income tax relief of 30% of the amount subscribed for shares in qualifying companies with a qualifying business activity. Preparing to trade is not trading: Preparing to carry on a trade can be a qualifying business activity, provided the trade is actually begun within two years of the issue of the shares. There is, then, a clear distinction between preparing to trade and commencing that trade.

Preparing to carry on a trade can be a qualifying business activity, provided the trade is actually begun within two years of the issue of the shares. There is, then, a clear distinction between preparing to trade and commencing that trade. All or nothing: Where relying on preparing to carry on a trade as a qualifying business activity, EIS relief will be denied if the company fails to begin the trade within the two-year period.

Where relying on preparing to carry on a trade as a qualifying business activity, EIS relief will be denied if the company fails to begin the trade within the two-year period. Realistic planning is critical : Companies raising EIS capital for activities with long development timelines should plan by adopting realistic timelines and build-in suitable contingency for delays.

: Companies raising EIS capital for activities with long development timelines should plan by adopting realistic timelines and build-in suitable contingency for delays. No single test: Deciding when a trade begins demands a multi-factorial examination of all facts and circumstances and applying the ordinary meaning of the words: there is no set of principles, no formula, no rigid legal test to apply.

Deciding when a trade begins demands a multi-factorial examination of all facts and circumstances and applying the ordinary meaning of the words: there is no set of principles, no formula, no rigid legal test to apply. Earlier decisions are illustrative only: No effort should be made to try to match the facts of any particular case with those of earlier cases: every case will turn on its own facts.

The full judgment can be found here: Putney Power Limited & Anor v HMRC [2026] UKUT 105 (TCC).

3. How did it come to this?

Both Putney Power Limited ("PPL") and Piston Heating Services Limited ("PHSL") intended to generate electricity from gas, selling it at times of peak demand (a process called gas-peaking).

Several investor individuals had subscribed for shares in the companies, providing them with important start-up capital finance to help them prepare and start their trading activities. The individuals claimed tax relief under the EIS.

To qualify for EIS relief, several conditions (including several in relation to the investors’ subscription for shares) need to be met. One condition is that the monies raised from the issue of shares are used for a "qualifying business activity" of the company (or a subsidiary of the company).

Preparing to carry on a trade can be a qualifying business activity for the EIS if:

the company intends to carry on the trade, and the trade "is begun to be carried on by the company or such a subsidiary within two years" of the date the relevant shares are issued.

It was agreed that the companies had always intended, and did go on, to carry on a qualifying gas-peaking trade. The sole question in the case was whether the companies' trades had begun within the two-year period required. On the facts in this case, the critical date was 4 April 2018.

PPL had made significant progress in its efforts to start trading. By May 2017, it had concluded several binding contracts including agreements for plant construction, generator purchase, gas supply, electricity offtake, capacity market participation, and site leases. Construction on a plant had begun by September 2017 but contractor delays meant the plant was not operational until 31 August 2018. PHSL made less progress before 4 April 2018, signing non-binding 'heads of terms' and registering for capacity market participation in relation to a site that it ultimately had to abandon. Construction at PHSL's eventual site did not begin until October 2018. Neither company had an operational gas-peaking plant by 4 April 2018.

HMRC's argument was that neither company's trade had 'begun within two years' and that EIS was, therefore, not available. The FTT had agreed. The companies appealed against the FTT's decision on the basis that it had gone "about its task in the wrong way".

4. Why does it matter?

EIS relief is a significant and valuable tax incentive. Where the statutory conditions are met, an individual investor can claim income tax relief equal to 30% of the amount subscribed to acquire their shares. EIS is intended to incentivize investment in smaller, higher risk, trading companies. However, such is the value of EIS relief, in situations involving preparing to carry on a trade, its availability is made subject to the two-year deadline for the trade to commence. This ensures tax relief is not given too far in advance of the trade (that the relief is designed to encourage) commencing.

Beyond EIS, whether a trade exists and has commenced is relevant across several elements of the UK tax code. It can, for example, determine when a company's first accounting period begins, when losses start to accrue, the availability of capital allowances, the qualifying status of Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) options, the eligibility for Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR), and the application of the Substantial Shareholding Exemption (SSE).

5. What was the issue?

The FTT had decided (as a matter of fact) that both companies were preparing to carry on, and went on to carry on, a gas-peaking trade.

However, the critical issue was that the EIS rules clearly distinguish between "preparing to carry on" and actually "carrying on" a trade without offering any further guidance on when the line is crossed and a trade is 'begun'.

Both Tribunals, then, simply had to decide how to identify when a trade begins.

6. What had the First-tier Tribunal decided?

In concluding that neither company had begun to carry on its trade by 4 April 2018, the FTT had sought:

to derive a set of 'principles' from earlier case law — primarily, Mansell v Revenue and Customs Commissioners [2006] STC (SCD) 605 (" Mansell "), a decision referred to with approval in Tower MCashback LLP 1 & Anor v Revenue & Customs [2008] EWHC 2387 (Ch) (" Tower MCashback "), and then

"), a decision referred to with approval in Tower MCashback LLP 1 & Anor v Revenue & Customs [2008] EWHC 2387 (Ch) (" "), and then to apply those 'principles' as a rigid legal test for when a trade has commenced.

In Mansell, having first decided whether there was a trade, the Special Commissioners had then to distinguish between "setting up" and "commencing" a trade. They concluded that:

"a trade cannot commence until it has been set up … and that acts of setting up are not commencing or carrying on the trade", and

"a trade commences when the taxpayer… begins operational activities—and by operational activities I mean dealings with third parties immediately and directly related to the supplies to be made which it is hoped will give rise to the expected profits, and which involve the trader putting money at risk".

The FTT had, in effect, asked itself whether the companies' positions satisfied the requirements established identified in Mansell, and, concluding that they had not, dismissed their appeals.

7. What did the Upper Tribunal decide?

The UT agreed with PPL and PHSL that the FTT had made a mistake in identifying 'principles' in Mansell, elevating them to a comprehensive legal "three-limb test", to decide whether the trades had begun.

Instead, the UT concluded that Mansell merely sets out "a sensible approach to a factual enquiry that tribunals … can find useful when distinguishing between acts that are part of preparations to trade, and acts that suggest that a trade has actually commenced", and that it was this 'sensible approach' that had been endorsed by the High Court in Tower MCashback.

The UT decided that:

The concept of a 'trade' is generally well understood, follows its ordinary meaning, and, following Ransom (Inspector or Taxes) v Higgs [1974] 3 All ER 949, is infinitely varied but normally involves the exchange of goods or services for reward and so presupposes a customer (that is, a person will not normally be trading unless they are trading with someone)

In the same way, the concept of 'beginning to carry on a trade' involves ordinary English words and, in the absence of statutory guidance, requires "the kind of multi-factorial examination that is frequently found in taxing statutes"

Earlier decisions of lower courts can be illustrative, but do not set precedents – for example, "the mere fact that a previous FTT thought it significant that a particular trader lacked “infrastructure” … and so had not begun a trade … does not mean that there is a “test” to the effect that no trade can be commenced without infrastructure". In short, the courts should not try to match the facts of any particular case with those of earlier cases: every case will turn on its own facts.

PPL and PHSL argued that their various negotiations and contractual agreements exposed it to a real possibility of operational risk and reward and this was enough to constitute trading.

The UT disagreed. Applying the correct approach to interpreting the law and applying a multi-factorial examination to all the facts and circumstances, the UT remade the decision (based on the FTT's unchallenged facts). The UT emphasized that in making a decision, the nature of the trade mattered – gas-peaking activities involve selling electricity almost simultaneously with its generation.

For PPL, the UT concluded that the company could not generate electricity or earn any income from its trade by 4 April 2018; this was, considering the trade in question, a firm pointer against the trade having commenced. In addition, none of the agreements imposed any obligation to purchase or sell any specified quantity of electricity; they merely secured PPL's ability to trade in the future, which was preparation, not trading.

For PHSL, the decision was even "more stark" because by 4 April 2018 it had not entered any binding commitments that would result in financial risk or reward and had not even settled on the site it would eventually develop. The UT found no difficulty in concluding that PHSL's activities were merely exploratory and preliminary and still in the preparatory stage.

The UT decided, therefore, that neither company had begun to trade by 4 April 2018, and both appeals were dismissed (reaching the same conclusion of the FTT, albeit for different reasons).

8. So what?

A company is not trading simply because it has committed to trade. It must have moved from preparation into the actual conduct of its trade—and that remains a question of fact, applying a multi-factorial examination of all the circumstances relevant to the trade in question, not of legal formula.

Businesses should consider the following:

For EIS:

When relying on 'preparing to carry on a trade' as a 'qualifying business activity' for EIS, the two-year deadline to begin trading is absolute. Companies raising EIS capital for activities with long development timelines, particularly capital-intensive projects - such as energy, infrastructure, or manufacturing - must plan realistic timelines.

Contractor delays or other factors outside the company's control will not extend the deadline. Missed deadlines caused by such delays will not assist the EIS position, and, again, companies raising EIS capital should build-in suitable contingency for delays.

Entering binding contracts, however comprehensive, will not (by itself) mean the line has been crossed and a trade begun. Depending on the nature of the trade in question, it will be necessary to consider whether the company can actually carry on that trade: this will include whether the company can generate revenue from a customer by exchanging goods or services for a reward.

Start-ups and capital-intensive businesses should take advice early on when their trade will be treated as having commenced, and structure their tax reporting accordingly.

More broadly:

There is no checklist or formula that will definitively answer the question when a trade commences. The UT decision makes it clear that the question is fact-specific and requires an evaluation of what the company was actually doing, assessed by reference to the nature of its particular trade.

That said, an inability to earn revenue from the intended trade remains a strong indicator that a company is still in a preparatory phase, and the trade has not yet begun. Even where a business has raised and committed significant capital expenditure, it should proceed on the basis that it may not yet be trading for tax purposes where it cannot yet deliver a product or service to a customer.

The date a trade commences can have real financial consequences. For example, it affects corporation tax accounting periods, loss relief, capital allowances and other reliefs.

9. How Travers Smith can help

Our tax and incentives teams have extensive experience advising start-up businesses on all aspects of UK taxes, raising capital investment, the structuring of transactions, and the availability of tax reliefs and incentives, including the EIS, SEIS, alongside established expertise on employee incentives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.