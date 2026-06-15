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15 June 2026

The Great Re-Shuffle: UK And North American Tax Change And The Mobility Of Wealth

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Bär & Karrer

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
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United Kingdom Tax
Matthias Bizzarro
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Private Client Forum Americas, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Mexico

As tax and immigration regimes continue to evolve, this session, with its four panelists, looks at how changes in the US are driving outbound migration among high-net-worth individuals, and the exit tax considerations that follow. Turning to the UK, the discussion will assess recent reforms, the drivers behind both emigration and inward migration, and what these shifts mean for internationally mobile wealth.

Private Client Forum Americas Agenda

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Matthias Bizzarro
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