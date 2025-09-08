Strengthening Sport In Scotland – A Powerful Gathering Of Legal And Sporting Leaders

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Yesterday, Addleshaw Goddard's Sport Sector hosted the ‘Strengthening Sport in Scotland' conference at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, bringing together legal professionals and sporting organisations from across Scotland and beyond. The event featured three compelling panel sessions focused on critical themes shaping the future of sport: Restructuring, Recovery and Revival; Sports, Rights and Sustainability; and Safety and Security at Major Venues. Here we look at some of the key points which emerged from each session.

Restructuring, Recovery and Revival: ‘Managing passion'

Expertly hosted by AG's Head of Sports Sector Alastair Cowan and Commercial and Data Protection Partner Helena Brown, the conference opened with a lively session on ‘Restructuring, Recovery, and Revival in Sporting Organisations'. AG Partners Tim Cooper (Restructuring) and Simon Catto (Commercial Disputes) were joined by expert recovery practitioner Bryan Jackson – who has advised on many of the most high-profile restructurings in sport in Scotland – to examine the evolving landscape of sporting governance, including financial recovery, on-field and off-field sanctions, and sustainable growth strategies.

Tim Cooper set out the landscape, looking at formal insolvency methods and the thorny issues they raised in a sporting context – not least the sporting sanctions, such as points deductions, that now follow an insolvency event. The panel also considered the idea of whether a more recently introduced method, a Restructuring Plan, would be a viable option given that it would avoid a formal insolvency and its consequences.

Bryan Jackson, in conversation with Simon Catto, then reflected on the lessons learned from his own experiences. While the goal of supporters is to keep a club alive, the job of an administrator is focused on creditors. However, often keeping a club going is in the best interests of the creditors too. The emotion and passion involved in sport was a recurring theme, which differentiated it from other businesses – as did the inability to have control over aspects such as results on the field.

As the business of sport continues to grow, the requirements placed upon all businesses and organisations involved in sport are evolving rapidly. This conference reinforced the importance of collaboration between legal and sporting communities to strengthen the future of sport in Scotland and beyond.

Alastair Cowan

Head of Sports Sector

Sports, Rights and Sustainability: “Invite them to dance”

The second session, Sports, Rights and Sustainability, featured thought-provoking insights on how sport can drive lasting change across the ecosystem, while generating financial and sustainable value. AG Partner David Alfrey was joined by Tom Stanton (CEO, More Than Equal – the high-performance motorsport programme), Bryony Sharp (Centre for Culture, Sports & Events) and Katie Denver (F1 Academy) for a fascinating conversation.

Sustainability was tackled first and Bryony, who is currently involved with the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, explained the efforts involved in turning social benefit into a lasting legacy from major events, and where that responsibility lies.

Katie set out one aspect of sustainability which requires equity, inclusion and serious long-term investment in women's sport – “Diversity is asking someone to a party, inclusion is asking them to dance!”. Tom touched on the sporting aspects of sustainability – how can you build a performance culture and then keep on winning.

Panel chair David pointed out that rather than being seen as bad thing, vulnerabilities in sustainability should be recognised and used as a strength, providing the opportunity to make a big difference. One overarching question, which was left open, was whether much more regulation was required to ensure promises were followed by action. For example, in sports where the elite competition dominates resources – F1 and the Premier League for example - do you ensure that the people at the top are also responsible for what happens at the bottom?

One final, important point was raised – the influence that the next generation of sportspeople will have in relation to rights, sustainability and even environment. Young people are increasingly concerned with their personal brand and how this is aligned with the organisations they are involved with, and will increasingly demand change.

Martyn's Law – Ensuring Safety and Security at Major Venues: ‘Extraordinary example'

Introduced bv AG's Priscilla Addo-Quaye The final session offered a deep dive into the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, exploring the law's implications for venue security, public safety, and compliance and delivering a powerful and emotional call to action.

The session began with a remarkable presentation by Figen Murray OBE, mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, who was instrumental in the campaign which finally led to the legislation being put in place. She shared her story, and the challenges she overcame both personally and in relation to the legislation, known as Martyn's Law and which received Royal Assent in April 2025, which ultimately could save thousands of lives.

Matty Butcher, from the Sports Ground Safety Authority, explained how Counter Terrorism had to be front and centre for sports clubs, who like everyone else are awaiting the Home Office's statutory guidance on their requirements under the law, which will come before the 24-month implementation period is over. He explained how ta real change in the attitude of clubs had taken place over recent years - from being reluctant to talk about it to now actively seeking advice and best practice.

Meanwhile Stevie Hazlett, Venue and Operations Director at Hibernian FC, gave a brilliant club perspective of the approach to balancing levels of risk and security measures, and the many tactics that can be employed to keep people safe and the importance of communication between all stakeholders – fans included.

Full time

The stunning venue – Velodrome on one side, athletics track the other – gave an apt background to AG's first Sports Sector event in Scotland, which drew attendees including representatives from Scottish Rugby, Scottish Swimming, Scottish Cycling, SportScotland, The Scottish Football Association, The Scottish Professional Football League, Celtic FC, Heart of Midlothian FC, Hibernian FC, and the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games organising team.

Alastair Cowan, Head of the Sports Sector at AG, said: “As the business of sport continues to grow, the requirements placed upon all businesses and organisations involved in sport are evolving rapidly. This conference reinforced the importance of collaboration between legal and sporting communities to strengthen the future of sport in Scotland and beyond.

“Our specialist team helps some of the largest clubs, governing bodies, international brand sponsors and professional players and it was fantastic to see such a diverse group of attendees, all keen to share their insights and keep ahead of their legal needs in an ever changing landscape.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.