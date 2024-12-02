[2nd Edition] The Football Governance Bill And The Independent Football Regulator

At Memery Crystal, every action is thoughtfully considered. Since 1978, we’ve been a leading UK law firm known for intelligent, incisive, and inventive thinking. We are commercially aware, entrepreneurial, and pragmatic, regularly cited in Chambers UK and The Legal 500. In 2021, we joined RBG Holdings plc.
This whitepaper, The Football Governance Bill and the
Independent Football Regulator: A Brave New World?, is now in
it's second edition.
As the Football Governance Bill progresses to the committee
stage of The House of Lords this week, our second edition of the
whitepaper reflects the 'Labourised' version of the Bill
and notes a few interesting amendments proposed by certain members
of The House of Lords.
A few notable changes:
Including parachute payments within the regulator's
backstop remit for financial distributions
Removing the requirement for the government to consider
'foreign and trade policy' when approving club
takeovers
Enhancements for fan engagement
You can download or read the whitepaper for free here.
