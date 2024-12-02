[2nd Edition] The Football Governance Bill And The Independent Football Regulator

This whitepaper, The Football Governance Bill and the Independent Football Regulator: A Brave New World?, is now in it's second edition.

As the Football Governance Bill progresses to the committee stage of The House of Lords this week, our second edition of the whitepaper reflects the 'Labourised' version of the Bill and notes a few interesting amendments proposed by certain members of The House of Lords.

A few notable changes:

Including parachute payments within the regulator's backstop remit for financial distributions

Removing the requirement for the government to consider 'foreign and trade policy' when approving club takeovers

Enhancements for fan engagement

You can download or read the whitepaper for free here.

