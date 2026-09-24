EU KIDS Act: Europe's Plan To Strengthen Child Online Safety

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework establishing a minimum age of 15 for social media access and mandating safety-by-design principles for digital services accessible to minors. This analysis explores how the Act's four pillars compare with the UK's Online Safety Act, examines its relationship with existing EU digital regulations including the DSA and upcoming Digital Fairness Act, and outlines the practical compliance implications for platforms operati

On 17 September 2026, the European Commission published its highly anticipated proposal for the EU KIDS ACT - ‘Keeping Internet Digital Spaces Accountable and Trustworthy’ (EU KIDS Act).

At a time when governments, states and regulators around the world are prioritising children’s online safety, the European Commission’s President commented in a statement how "now it is time for the European Union to act". This proposal follows the existing Digital Services Act (DSA), EU AI Act and the proposed Digital Fairness Act (DFA).

This article examines the four pillars of the EU KIDS Act, what it means for the broader EU digital regulatory landscape, how it compares and interacts with the UK's Online Safety Act, and what all of this means in practice for our clients in scope of the Act.

What is the EU KIDS Act?

The EU KIDS Act is built around four pillars – social media delay; safety by design; age assurance and parental responsibility; and strong enforcement. It will apply to social media, video-sharing platforms, online games, AI chatbots or companions, app stores and operating systems (described as "Social Media+" services).

Pillar 1: EU-wide minimum age for social media

The Act proposes a gradual uptake of social media for children, restricting access to social media for children under 13 entirely and setting an EU-wide minimum age of 15 for minors to create their own autonomous accounts on social media platforms and video-sharing platform services. Guardians may set up limited accounts for minors aged 13 to under 15 and may enable access for under-13s only on specifically designed child-friendly video-sharing platforms through the guardian's own account. The approach is structured as an age "staircase" with specific provisions for those aged 0 to 3; 3 to under 13; 13 to under 15; and 15 to under 18.

Pillar 2: Safety by design

Most of the Act is about creating obligations for in-scope providers to ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security by default for minors.

The specific safety-by-design obligations focus on addictive design features, recommender systems, account settings, contact safeguards, easy reporting of harmful content, parental controls and economic transactions and spending traps. The objective of these obligations, amongst other things, is to protect children's school time and core sleep hours, improve their wellbeing as well as protect against unwanted contact.

These rules and obligations are complemented by tailored commitments for providers of online games, AI chatbots and companions and software application stores.

Pillar 3: Age assurance and parental responsibility

Under the Act, self-declared age is explicitly not enough: certified age verification must be performed for any new accounts. For existing accounts, it is proposed that providers will have six months from the date of application of the Act to establish whether account holders are below the minimum age. Those designated as VLOPs (very large online platforms with 45 million or more monthly active users in the EU) face an additional requirement in that they must submit a detailed implementation plan to the competent authority, setting out how they intend to comply. Underage accounts must be easy to report to the relevant platform.

Age verification will need to be done through certified solutions. Examples provided include a free EU age verification tool and, in time, the European Digital Identity Wallet. Age verification solutions must be robust, reliable, privacy-preserving and user-friendly.

The Act requires that parents should be given effective tools on every service in scope, including setting screen time, seeing and approving contacts, managing settings, and reporting harmful content on the child's behalf.

Pillar 4: Strong enforcement

The Act builds on the existing enforcement architecture from the EU's DSA and the EU AI Act. This means the Commission will directly supervise the services most widely used in the EU, while digital service coordinators and national market surveillance authorities remain responsible for the other services and AI systems covered by the Act.

The burden of proof to demonstrate compliance with the new rules under the KIDS Act rests with the providers. For VLOPs, the Act goes further by requiring that they notify a compliance plan to the Commission and undertake an independent audit proving their services are safe by design. VLOPs will also be charged an annual supervisory fee by the Commission, structured as a top-up to the existing DSA supervisory fee.

Under the Act fines can reach 6% of total worldwide annual turnover and an expedited enforcement procedure applies for services and systems under the Commission's supervision.

How does the EU KIDS Act complement the Digital Services Act?

The EU regulatory framework already includes comprehensive safeguards for children online when using social media, streaming services, online games, online retailers and AI products. The DSA requires online platforms to keep minors safe when considering the core design choices of their services as suggested in the Commission’s guidelines for the protection of minors.

However, the EU KIDS Act goes much further by specifying a minimum age for access to platforms and services, banning common problematic features such as endless scrolling, excess notifications or harmful recommender systems, and addressing addictive design features for digital products and services accessible to minors.

This layered approach matters for clients with existing DSA compliance programmes: the EU KIDS Act does not require a parallel infrastructure, but it does significantly raise the bar on what compliance means in practice, particularly for services where minors are or may be active users.

The Digital Fairness Act: A complementary (and overlapping) horizon

The EU KIDS Act Explanatory Memorandum states that the upcoming Digital Fairness Act (DFA) will be developed 'in full alignment with the obligations in this Regulation', indicating that the Commission intends the DFA to complement and reinforce the KIDS Act's child protection framework from a consumer law perspective, rather than the reverse.

For more information on the DFA, take a look at our published guide "The Digital Fairness Act: Getting ready for the next wave of EU consumer regulation".

How the EU KIDS Act compares with the UK's Online Safety Act

For clients operating across both the EU and UK there are a number of similarities between the EU KIDS Act and the UK's Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA) which will enable clients to leverage some compliance work already undertaken. These include:

Age assurance being a foundational control rather than a supplementary measure in both regimes.

Safety by design in which service design itself is the primary compliance obligation. The EU KIDS Act reverses the burden of proof so that services must prove they are safe before children can access them. The OSA similarly establishes a duty of care framework where providers must demonstrate their risk assessments and safety measures are adequate, rather than waiting for harm to be proved.

Both regimes extend obligations beyond the traditional "social network" category.

The legal models of each regime, however, differ fundamentally, in that:

The EU KIDS Act is a single, directly applicable Regulation that imposes harmonised rules across all Member States. The OSA is a framework statute that delegates significant detail to Ofcom through Codes of Practice, leaving more room for risk-based proportionality in implementation.

The EU KIDS Act sets 15 as the minimum age for autonomous account creation. The OSA does not set an equivalent "social media minimum age".

For clients operating globally, the practical challenge is whether it is possible to build a single product architecture that satisfies both UK and EU regimes as well as other global frameworks. The areas of potential friction may include:

Age assurance infrastructure: Platforms will need to consider whether a single verification solution can serve the different markets or whether separate solutions are required.

Platforms will need to consider whether a single verification solution can serve the different markets or whether separate solutions are required. Design obligations: A platform that is designed to comply with EU law as proposed will almost certainly also satisfy UK requirements, but the reverse may not always be true.

A platform that is designed to comply with EU law as proposed will almost certainly also satisfy UK requirements, but the reverse may not always be true. Evidence and documentation: Harmonising the documentary and governance obligations into a single "proof-of-safety" governance framework applicable across both regimes is achievable but requires deliberate design.

Harmonising the documentary and governance obligations into a single "proof-of-safety" governance framework applicable across both regimes is achievable but requires deliberate design. AI companions and chatbots: The EU KIDS Act's specific emotional-dependency and memory restrictions for AI companions have no direct equivalent in the UK OSA as currently drafted. Clients in this space face an EU-specific design challenge that will require attention independently of UK compliance.

What comes next?

At this point, the EU KIDS Act is a proposal for a Regulation and has not yet been formally adopted into law. It will now be examined by both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU who will negotiate and decide on the final text before it becomes law. Whilst there is a sense of urgency about getting this legislation passed, commentary suggests that final adoption before 2028 is unlikely.

Meanwhile in the UK, the Secretary of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed earlier this month that the government is on track for an under-16 social media ban in spring 2027 and whilst any ban will produce further legislation, a lot of what is planned under this ban aligns with what is set out in the EU KIDS Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.