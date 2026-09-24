ICO Executes Search Warrants To Combat Nuisance Marketing Linked To Car Finance Mis-selling Claims

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has recently demonstrated its willingness to take robust enforcement action against businesses involved in unlawful direct marketing. In a significant development, the ICO executed search warrants across the UK as part of an investigation into suspected nuisance marketing linked to car finance mis-selling claims.

Direct marketing remains one of the ICO's top enforcement priorities - and this latest action shows it is prepared to act decisively. If your business is involved in direct marketing - whether in the motor finance sector or more broadly - now is the time to review your compliance arrangements. The principles underpinning this investigation apply equally to any organisation that relies on direct marketing to generate business, regardless of sector. Organisations should carefully review their marketing practices and data protection compliance to ensure they do not inadvertently expose themselves to regulatory action.

The ICO's latest enforcement action

On 30 July 2026, the ICO announced that it had executecmitted during the same period.

The investigation forms part of the work of a joint regulatory task force comprising the ICO, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The task force was established to address concerns regarding poor practices in the motor finance claims market, including unsolicited marketing, misleading advertising, meritless claims and other conduct considered detrimental to consumers.

The ICO has emphasised that it will continue to work closely with its regulatory partners and will not hesitate to take further enforcement action where evidence of wrongdoing is identified.

The legal framework: PECR and direct marketing

The legal basis for the ICO's investigation arises primarily from the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (PECR), together with data protection obligations under UK data protection legislation.

Under PECR, businesses sending marketing communications by text message, email or telephone generally require the recipient's consent unless a specific exemption applies. Consent must be freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous. Businesses cannot assume consent exists simply because an individual's details have been obtained from a third party or through a lead generation process.

Challenges arise where marketing supply chains involve multiple parties. In many cases, the business sending a marketing communication may not have collected the individual's data directly. Nevertheless, businesses remain responsible for ensuring that any personal data used for marketing has been obtained lawfully and that any required consents are valid and sufficiently transparent.

The ICO's latest action serves as a reminder that organisations remain accountable for marketing activities carried out on their behalf.

Why this matters for the motor finance sector

The increasing volume of motor finance claims activity has created a highly competitive market. As businesses seek to generate claim enquiries, there can be a temptation to rely upon aggressive marketing strategies, large-scale lead generation exercises and purchased marketing lists.

However, heightened market activity often attracts heightened regulatory scrutiny. The joint task force’s involvement demonstrates that regulators are looking beyond data protection issues and examining broader consumer protection risks. The FCA, SRA, ASA and ICO each have different regulatory objectives, but all share concerns regarding consumer detriment arising from poor marketing practices.

Businesses should therefore recognise that a failure to comply with marketing rules may trigger attention from multiple regulators simultaneously. What begins as a data protection investigation could potentially raise issues relating to advertising standards, professional conduct obligations or consumer protection requirements.

Implications for business