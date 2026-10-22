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22 October 2026

The Adlaw Insights Podcast With Brinsley & Geraint: Subscriptions Fast Tracked, The LHF Ad Ban In Action And The Latest On Green Claims

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Lewis Silkin

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Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden explore the accelerated implementation of the DMCCA subscription regime, examining recent advertising rulings for less healthy foods and the evolving landscape of environmental marketing claims. The discussion provides actionable guidance for businesses navigating these regulatory changes.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden and Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
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In this episode, Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden discuss the fast-tracked DMCCA subscription regime, recent less healthy food advertising rulings and the latest developments on green claims. They explain what the changes mean for businesses and the practical steps advertisers should take now.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
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