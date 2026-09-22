Data Governance For Charities: Managing Risk, Responsibility And Opportunity

Charities cannot afford to overlook the increasingly important issue of properly managing and protecting the often sensitive data they hold.

As charities become increasingly reliant on digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), it has never been more important for trustees and senior leaders to understand their responsibilities when it comes to data governance.

The opportunities presented by new technologies are significant and many charities are keen to explore them, while being aware that the risk of cyber attacks or breaches is a significant data management threat.

Looking beyond cyber security

However, organisations should be careful not to focus solely on cyber security. Many of the data protection issues and breaches encountered by charities result from human error rather than malicious attacks.

If a charity, or any organisation, is focussing solely on cyber security as it adopts new technology, it may not be fully recognising the risks that exist.

With organisations relying more heavily on digital systems, data-driven decision making and emerging technologies, trustees and senior leaders face new responsibilities and challenges in ensuring that as those opportunities are explored, information is managed appropriately, securely and effectively, both digitally and in human hands.

Common weaknesses can include a lack of understanding of data protection obligations, often because training has not been provided or refreshed regularly.

A lack of policies and procedures, or a failure to follow them consistently, can also create issues. This can include everything from building checks and balances into data management processes, to implementing tech solutions designed to avoid common breaches, such as inadvertent mail-outs.

Building a culture of good data governance

Charities can also face the additional challenge of ensuring that not just paid staff, but volunteers - including trustees - understand their obligations.

Volunteers may have responsibilities which they do not realise or understand, adding another layer of complexity to data management.

That is particularly important given that charities often hold highly sensitive personal information which must be managed and handled carefully. When things go wrong, the consequences can be significant both for the organisation and the individuals affected.

Against this backdrop, charities should take the opportunity to review their data governance arrangements, assess whether training remains effective and ensure policies and procedures reflect current ways of working and emerging technologies.

These issues will be explored further during Lindsays' webinar, Data governance for charities: managing risk, responsibility and opportunity, on 17 September.

The webinar will feature contributions from David McNeil, Strategic Director of Development at SCVO; Fiona Wood, Information Governance and Compliance Manager at Worldwide Cancer Research; Rob Cole, Senior Engagement and Policy Officer at the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO); and Dominic Smith, ICO Group Manager.