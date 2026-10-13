Scoring For "Harmony": The FEI's Proposed Overhaul Of Dressage Marking

The Fédération Equestre Internationale is undertaking its most significant revision of Dressage Rules since 2022, with a central question emerging: can 'harmony' between horse and rider be meaningfully captured in judging scores? The proposed changes, driven by welfare concerns and public scrutiny, could fundamentally reshape how dressage tests are marked and how future disputes are assessed across the sport.

In brief

The Fédération Equestre Internationale ("FEI") is midway through the most significant revision of its Dressage Rules since 2022.

One issue now sits at the centre of the consultation: whether “harmony” between horse and rider can, and should, be reflected in a judge’s score.

The answer may shape not only how dressage tests are marked, but also how welfare standards, judging practice and future disputes are assessed across the sport.

The Fédération Equestre Internationale ("FEI") is midway through the most significant revision of its Dressage Rules since 2022, and one theme now sits at the centre of the debate: how, if at all, "harmony" between horse and rider should be captured in a judge's score.

The proposed changes

A first draft of the 2027 rule changes has been circulated for consultation. Proposed changes include the positioning of judges around the arena, the introduction of stretching exercises in the latter part of the test to demonstrate relaxation and self-carriage, making the use of a double-bridle optional at four and five star Grand Prix level and the introduction of an express recognition of "harmony" between horse and rider in the scoring system. The changes appear to be driven – in large part – by the ongoing need to address concerns regarding public perception of the sport.

The FEI's Dressage Technical Committee has indicated that it is considering wholesale change to the current system: embedding an assessment of harmony and the training scale into the score for each individual movement, rather than simply to the collective scores awarded that the end of the test which account for the judge's overall impression. It has confirmed that, as part of the rule change process, the judging guidelines and handbook are also under review and it is working on a definition of "harmony", and how it feeds into scoring, as part of that process.

Why now?

The proposals are framed expressly around the FEI's definition of dressage as the harmonious development of the horse in a positive mental and physical state. The framing of the proposals has taken on added weight amid sustained public and media scrutiny of welfare standards in the sport. The FEI's Sports Forum in Lausanne heard evidence that judging is one of the principal levers available to influence how horses are trained, since, as one delegate put it, riders will only train their horses to achieve the scores that judges award.

Commentary: why the changes matter

From a disputes perspective, the harmony debate illustrates the increased focus on welfare reforms across equestrian sports more generally. This is notably seen in horse racing, but also in the eventing, showjumping and showing industries.

Clients should be aware of the increased scrutiny of equestrian sports facilitated by improved judging and reporting mechanisms, the introduction of observation protocols - including the mooted introduction of compulsory video monitoring of Dressage warm-ups – as well as the fact that members of the public can (and do) routinely take photos and videos at competitions. This scrutiny is, for the most part, unproblematic. However, it is important for clients to ensure that they respond to complaints, and engage with their governing bodies, in a timely and considered manner – possibly with the benefit of legal advice – should a complaint be filed so as to mitigate the risk of an issues escalating unnecessarily.

Governing bodies should be aware that rule changes of this kind should be drafted with an eye to how they will be tested in practice, not only how they will be applied in the arena. For individuals (whether athletes, owners, or trainers) detailed engagement with consultations on these issues is essential as the final wording of any definition of harmony, and of the criteria that judges will be trained and monitored against, will shape the future of the sport as well as the scope of any future regulatory dispute.

How we can help

Our team regularly advises both high-profile athletes and high net worth individuals in relation to disputes with regulatory bodies and disciplinary issues, including disputes involving British Dressage, the British Horseracing Authority and the Gambling Commission. We also have significant experience drafting consultation responses across a range of sectors and public interest matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.