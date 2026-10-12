New AI-Powered Legal And Operations Platform Launched For The Creator Economy (Video)

Developed in collaboration with Lewis Silkin, Lettu is owned and operated by Lewis Silkin Innovation Limited, an affiliated company owned by Lewis Silkin LLP. Lewis Silkin Innovation Limited is not an authorised firm of solicitors and is not regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The launch has been led by Phil Hughes, Partner and co-head of Media & Entertainment at Lewis Silkin and former COO and part-owner of Gleam Futures.

Lettu combines bespoke AI technology with Lewis Silkin’s legal know-how and deep experience of the creator economy. It tackles the time, cost and complexity involved in managing creator partnerships. The platform will help users streamline briefs, contracts and negotiations, manage rights and campaigns, and access legal expertise when needed.

The name Lettu reflects the platform’s purpose: ‘Legal Expertise Tailored to You’ – with the ‘U’ speaking directly to the people it is built for. Designed specifically around the challenges of the creator industry, Lettu brings specialist legal expertise into the day-to-day dealmaking process.

Lettu launches as the creative economy undergoes a fundamental shift. Creators are no longer simply talent. They are building businesses, developing brands and intellectual property, and working across advertising, entertainment and commerce. At the same time, brands are putting creators at the heart of more campaigns and investing more in long-term partnerships.

Phil Hughes, Partner at Lewis Silkin, said: “The creator economy has professionalised at incredible speed. But much of the infrastructure supporting it hasn’t kept pace.

“Creators are now building significant businesses. Talent managers are running complex commercial operations. Brands are putting more investment into scaled creator partnerships. Yet getting deals done can still be slow, manual and expensive.

“Combining AI with genuine industry experience and expertise gives us the opportunity to rethink that. It can make that specialist expertise more accessible and remove repetitive work, freeing up time to focus on driving revenue. It can also help people better understand what they are agreeing to.

“This isn’t about replacing lawyers or talent managers. It’s about giving them better tools. We want to help creators and creative businesses get deals done faster, while retaining control over their rights and commercial value.”

Those benefits are already being felt by talent businesses using the platform.

In relation to the benefits of Lettu, Amy Arciniega, Co-Founder of OTG Talent, said: “Having the ability to upload the contract with deal context and instantly see recommended changes saves our entire teams hours each day.”

The launch reflects a broader shift across the creative economy, as AI becomes embedded in the workflow supporting an increasingly sophisticated industry. As creators, brands and talent businesses evolve, technology is playing a growing role in professionalising the systems and processes that underpin their commercial relationships.

In relation to the benefits of Lettu, Francesca Scambler, Founder & Managing Director of District Global Talent, said: “Lettu is a permanently open tab on my computer. My team and I use it extensively for reviewing and negotiating brand partnership agreements, and we’ve seen a clear improvement in workflow efficiency. Contracts are being reviewed and finalised before content goes live, reducing delays and commercial risk.

“It’s also become an invaluable training tool for new team members, helping them quickly understand both the legal and the commercial implications of agreements. Perhaps most importantly, it removes much of the friction from the contracting process, giving the team greater confidence and motivation to get deals over the line.”

Lewis Silkin has a longstanding track record advising businesses and talent across media, entertainment, advertising and the creator economy. Hughes brings more than 20 years’ experience across content, advertising and talent, including as former COO and part-owner of Gleam Futures. He is also founder and CEO of the Digital Creator Association and co-secretariat for the Digital Creator All-Party Parliamentary Group.

About Lettu

Lettu is an AI-powered legal and operations platform, developed in collaboration with Lewis Silkin and built for creators and creative businesses. Lettu is owned and operated by Lewis Silkin Innovation Limited, an affiliated company owned by Lewis Silkin LLP. Lewis Silkin Innovation Limited is not an authorised firm of solicitors and is not regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). You can find out more about what this means in the Lettu Terms of Service.