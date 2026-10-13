Safeguarding Investigations In Sport: Securing A Complete Dismissal After A Two-and-a-half-year Process

Our client, an experienced and highly respected coach within an Olympic sport, was the subject of serious allegations made by a former elite athlete. The complaints were wide-ranging and included allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment, verbal, psychological and emotional abuse, and the physical mismanagement of injuries.

The allegations struck at the heart of our client’s professional reputation, livelihood and ability to continue working in a sport to which he had dedicated his career.

The matter was referred by the national governing body to an independent investigative body, which appointed an external investigator to conduct a full and independent investigation under the applicable sport integrity rules of procedure. The investigation lasted approximately two years before a final report was produced. During that time, our client faced considerable personal and professional uncertainty.

The investigation outcome

The independent investigator produced a detailed report of almost 100 pages.

In relation to the most serious allegation, sexual misconduct, the investigator recommended a finding of no case to answer. Similarly, in relation to the allegation of physical abuse through the mismanagement of injuries, the investigator recommended no case to answer.

However, the investigator recommended that there was a case to answer in relation to the allegations of bullying, harassment and verbal, psychological and emotional abuse. This meant the matter would proceed to a formal decision-making stage before the governing body’s case management team.

Our approach

We were instructed to act for our client in responding to the investigation findings and presenting the case before the case management team. Our approach combined meticulous evidential preparation with a deep understanding of the procedural framework governing safeguarding complaints in sport.

We prepared detailed written submissions on behalf of our client, supported by a substantial body of documentation. Central to our strategy was the assembly of a considerable volume of witness evidence demonstrating a consistent pattern of supportive and positive conduct by our client throughout his coaching career. This evidence came from a wide range of individuals, ensuring that the weight of testimony could not be dismissed as partial or self-serving.

We also ensured our client’s representations were placed before the decision-makers not only in respect of the single area where a case to answer had been found, but also in respect of those matters where the investigator had recommended no further action. This was a deliberate tactical decision: we wanted the case management team to have the fullest possible picture of our client’s character, conduct and professionalism across all areas of complaint, and to reach formal outcomes on every allegation rather than allowing any matter to remain unresolved.

The procedural landscape

This case illustrated the complexity of safeguarding procedures in elite sport. The complaint engaged multiple overlapping regulatory frameworks, including the governing body’s own complaints and disciplinary policy, the sport integrity rules of procedure operated by the independent investigative body, the governing body’s articles of association, membership rules and the applicable standards of conduct for coaches.

Navigating these interlocking frameworks required a detailed understanding of which rules applied at each stage of the process, the standard of proof to be applied and the procedural rights available to the respondent.

We secured extensions of time to ensure that our client’s response was as comprehensive and compelling as possible, recognising that the quality of the submission was more important than the speed of response in a matter of this gravity.

The result

The case management team’s decision was unanimous. Every allegation against our client was found not proven and the case was dismissed in its entirety. The panel noted the lack of specificity in the complaints, the absence of contemporaneous supporting evidence and the overwhelming weight of positive testimony assembled on our client’s behalf.

Why this matters

This case underscores several important themes in safeguarding disputes within sport:

The stakes are existential: for coaches and other professionals in sport, safeguarding allegations — regardless of their ultimate outcome — can end careers, destroy reputations and cause immense personal distress. The process itself, particularly where investigations extend over years rather than months, can be as damaging as any finding of misconduct

for coaches and other professionals in sport, safeguarding allegations — regardless of their ultimate outcome — can end careers, destroy reputations and cause immense personal distress. The process itself, particularly where investigations extend over years rather than months, can be as damaging as any finding of misconduct Specialist legal representation is essential: the regulatory landscape governing safeguarding complaints in sport is fragmented and complex. National governing bodies, independent investigative bodies and sport integrity functions each operate under their own rules, and the interplay between these frameworks creates procedural pitfalls for the unwary. Expert legal guidance ensures that respondents’ rights are protected at every stage

the regulatory landscape governing safeguarding complaints in sport is fragmented and complex. National governing bodies, independent investigative bodies and sport integrity functions each operate under their own rules, and the interplay between these frameworks creates procedural pitfalls for the unwary. Expert legal guidance ensures that respondents’ rights are protected at every stage The quality of the evidential response is decisive : in this case, the difference between a finding of case to answer by the investigator and a complete dismissal by the case management team lay in the strength, breadth and consistency of the evidence we assembled on our client’s behalf. A passive or reactive approach would not have achieved this outcome

: in this case, the difference between a finding of case to answer by the investigator and a complete dismissal by the case management team lay in the strength, breadth and consistency of the evidence we assembled on our client’s behalf. A passive or reactive approach would not have achieved this outcome Procedure matters as much as substance: securing the right standard of proof, ensuring formal outcomes on all allegations and managing the timetable to allow for proper preparation were all critical elements of the successful defence.

Our expertise

Our safeguarding and sports regulatory team has extensive experience representing coaches, athletes, officials and sporting organisations in disciplinary and safeguarding proceedings.

This case highlights the value of combining detailed evidential preparation with a clear understanding of the procedural and regulatory frameworks that apply to safeguarding complaints in sport.