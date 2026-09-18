TLTs AI Brief: September 2026

1. Developments in law and policy

United Kingdom

UK workplace monitoring technology consultation

The UK government has launched a consultation on the regulation of workplace monitoring technologies (WMT). These are digital tools used by employers to collect, track, analyse, and make decisions about workers and their activities. Open until 30 September 2026, the consultation seeks views on three potential policy approaches to govern how WMT should be introduced and managed in the workplace.

WMT encompasses a broad range of tools, from location tracking and biometric access controls to keystroke monitoring and AI-driven performance evaluation. Artificial intelligence is particularly significant in this context, as its integration into WMT enables employers to automate complex decisions about workers at a scale and speed that increases the scope for unfair, opaque, or discriminatory outcomes. The government acknowledges that use of such technologies is expected to grow significantly, while also recognising concerns around privacy, fairness, and worker autonomy where monitoring is poorly designed or governed.

The consultation proposes eight principles for responsible WMT use covering purpose, transparency, worker engagement, fairness, proportionality, human oversight, dignity, and accuracy. These principles closely mirror existing obligations under the UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018, and employers should note that compliance with data protection law remains mandatory regardless of which, if any, policy option is ultimately adopted.

Practically, employers must ensure a lawful basis for any processing, conduct Data Protection Impact Assessments where required, and apply particular scrutiny to the use of biometric data and automated decision-making. The ICO's guidance on workplace monitoring is itself being updated following the Data (Use and Access) Act, though a final version remains some months away.

Employers considering or already using WMT are being encouraged to engage with the consultation and review the ICO's current guidance and applicable legislation in the interim.

Read more here: Watching the workplace: consultation on workplace monitoring technologies - UK Employment and Pensions Hub

AI liability under English law: Key takeaways from the UKJT legal statement

The UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT), a Ministry of Justice-backed initiative, has published a substantial legal statement on liability for harm caused by AI systems under English law. Its central conclusion is reassuring: English common law is sufficiently flexible to address AI-related harm without immediate legislative intervention, with courts expected to adapt existing principles as cases arise.

Contract will be the primary mechanism for allocating liability across the AI supply chain, with negligence providing the fallback framework where contractual provisions are absent or silent. Critically, duties and standards of care will be highly fact-specific, with potential exposure across foundation model developers, application developers, deployers, and professionals using AI tools. Notably, application developers may find themselves caught in the middle, unable to fully disclaim liability to those they supply, but equally unable to push it back up the chain to model developers.

Several findings stand out. First, professionals face risk from both directions: liability may arise from negligent use of AI and, increasingly, from a failure to use it where a competent professional would have done so. Second, businesses deploying customer-facing chatbots are likely to be treated as responsible for the statements those systems make on their behalf. Third, issuing software updates to address identified risks may, counterintuitively, support a finding that a developer has assumed a duty of care.

Evidential challenges will be central to AI disputes. Record-keeping, human oversight, due diligence, and transparency are likely to prove decisive on questions of liability, rather than being matters of good practice alone. Organisations across the AI supply chain should treat AI governance as a legal issue, not just an operational one.

Read more here:Liability for AI Harms under the private law of England and Wales - LawtechUK

FCA calls on Big Tech to step up in the fight against AI-enabled fraud

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is increasing pressure on major technology companies to prevent their platforms being used for investment fraud, amid concerns that artificial intelligence is enabling scams to be created, distributed and adapted at greater speed and scale.

Social media, messaging services and online advertising have become important channels for fraudulent promotions. The FCA issued 2,329 warnings about unauthorised or potentially fraudulent firms in 2025, while a recent study found that 89% of the most-viewed social media posts promoting cryptocurrency trading breached financial promotion rules. The regulator also took action against 74 “finfluencers" last year.

The development has a growing AI policy dimension. The Home Office’s July 2026 report, Fraud in the Digital Age, recognises that technology and AI have transformed the fraud landscape. The report recommends additional prevention obligations for certain online services and raises the possibility of a new corporate criminal offence for regulated platforms that fail to prevent fraud.

For technology companies, this could create stronger expectations to use effective automated detection and monitoring systems while ensuring appropriate human oversight. Platforms may also be expected to identify suspicious advertising, remove illegal financial promotions promptly and preserve relevant data.

The FCA’s intervention highlights a broader regulatory challenge: as AI enhances fraudsters’ capabilities, policymakers increasingly expect technology platforms to deploy the same technology responsibly to detect and prevent consumer harm.

Read more here:FCA Enforcement Head Urges Big Tech Join Anti-Fraud Fight

USA

California's AI Transparency Act is now live

California's AI Transparency Act (CAITA), originally enacted in 2024 and operative from 2 August 2026, establishes one of the most comprehensive disclosure frameworks for generative AI content in the United States. The law was prompted by growing public concern over deepfakes and synthetic media, and targets providers of AI systems that generate or alter images, video, and audio content.

CAITA applies to generative AI services with more than one million monthly users that are publicly accessible in California. Textual AI content and certain entertainment products are excluded from its scope. Covered providers must now meet three core obligations: they must embed a latent disclosure into all AI-generated content that identifies the system used and the date of creation; they must offer users the option to include a visible manifest disclosure clearly marking content as AI-generated; and they must provide a free, publicly accessible detection tool allowing anyone to check whether content was produced by their system. Providers licensing their technology to third parties must contractually preserve these disclosure capabilities and revoke licences within 96 hours if a licensee disables them.

The law is significant because it imposes operational, technical, and contractual obligations on large AI providers, with civil penalties for non-compliance enforced by the Attorney General. Further requirements for hosting platforms, large online platforms, and device manufacturers follow in 2027 and 2028.

How does it compare to the EU transparency rules?

Interestingly, CAITA and Article 50 of the EU AI Act became applicable on the same date, 2 August 2026, reflecting the regulatory mood on either side of the Atlantic. There are parallels between the regimes as both require providers to apply machine-readable markings to AI-generated image, video and audio content, although the detailed technical requirements, exceptions and persons subject to those duties differ.

The EU framework is broader in scope in several ways. At the provider level, the machine-readable marking obligation covers not just audio and video content but also synthetic text. Beyond that, the EU AI Act imposes three additional disclosure requirements:

Direct interaction with AI systems: providers must disclose when individuals are communicating with certain AI systems (for example, chatbots), rather than a human;

Deepfake content: deployers must disclose when content has been artificially generated or manipulated to depict real people or events; and

Emotion recognition and biometric categorisation: deployers must inform individuals when they are being subjected to systems that analyse their emotional state or categorise them based on biometric data.

Each of these obligations is subject to specific exceptions set out in the Act.

The EU AI Act also applies beyond EU borders. Even where a provider or deployer is based outside the EU, the Act will apply if the output of their AI system is used within the EU.

Read more here:Bill Text - SB-942 California AI Transparency Act