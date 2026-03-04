ASA Research Shows That People Want Influencer Ads To Be Clearly Labelled

We've written lots of times about the labelling of influencer ads and the fact that so many influencers get it wrong, although those incidents are reducing as the ASA gets its message across.

However, it seems that the public still find it difficult to tell when influencer content is advertising and want ads to be (more) clearly labelled.

The ASA commissioned research testing real content on TikTok and Instagram. Algorithms regularly surface posts from unfamiliar creators on these platforms, which can make it more difficult to work out at a glance if a post is an advert.

The research shows strong public support for transparency. Influencers play a significant role in how people discover products and services, from shopping and travel to food and lifestyle choices. Around a third of the UK online population say they actively follow influencers for recommendations. The ASA points out that with that influence comes a responsibility to treat audiences fairly and not mislead them.

That means that it is important that adverts are recognizable as such. Around eight in ten people say they want influencers to clearly label paid content upfront, rather than leaving audiences to work it out for themselves. People value authentic recommendations, but also want to know when content is advertising.

Around half of the UK online population say they feel confident recognising influencer advertising, with younger people feeling the most confident. However, this confidence does not always reflect what happens when people are shown real posts.

The research showed that brand adverts on social media were the clearest form of advertising, with around three-quarters of people able to identify them correctly. Influencer ads were much harder to spot. Only around half of people could confidently say an influencer post was an advert, and more than a quarter did not recognise influencer ads at all.

Confusion worked both ways. Some genuine reviews were mistaken for ads, while some paid influencer posts were seen as ordinary, unpaid content.

People use a range of cues to judge whether content is advertising, including brand logos, changes in tone or calls to action. However, these signals are not always reliable or used consistently. The ASA therefore emphasises that clear, upfront labelling gives people certainty and helps them recognise ads quickly and confidently.

The CAP Code already requires influencers to label advertising content. The ASA says that compliance is improving. The key recommendation is to use #ad.

The ASA says that the findings will help it to target where audiences are most at risk of being misled, shape future training and guidance for influencers, and focus its action where advertising is not clearly labelled.

As well as the ASA, the CMA can also take action where advertising is not effectively labelled, and it has much wider-ranging enforcement powers. As such, businesses are advised to make sure that their brand ambassadors label content clearly.

