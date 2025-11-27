S6:E1 – The Upcycled Fashion Label Celebrities Are Obsessed With: Corey Dixon (Video)

Video summary

In this episode host Gill Hunter sits down with fashion designer Corey Dixon, the creative mind behind Somebody Else's Guy – a bold, upcycled, gender-neutral fashion label rooted in authenticity and North East identity.

From navigating profound personal loss to building a brand that challenges the wastefulness of fast fashion, Corey shares the pivotal moments that shaped her journey.

She reveals how her background in theatre influences her design aesthetic, why she refuses to compromise on sustainability, and how unexpected celebrity collaborations have helped propel her work into the spotlight.

Corey also opens up about what fearlessness means to her, how she stays grounded in the North East, and her ambition to stage a major catwalk event that showcases the region's creative talent.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.