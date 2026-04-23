Hotels Unpacked - Christie & Co: "60 Years Of Hospitality In Motion" (Podcast)

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In our latest episode of Hotels unpacked, we are joined by Carine Bonnejean, Managing Director, Hotels and International at Christie & Co, and delve into “60 years of hospitality in motion”, a report that looks 30 years back and 30 years forward in the hotel industry.
Carine and Victoria analyse the "Hospitality Trinity": guests, operators and brands, and investors, and how a shift in any one of these three forces can impact the others, including topics such as:
- how hotels have adapted in the face of huge disruption from macro events over the last 30 years – from Schengen and the euro through to COVID and the rise of AI;
- three development pathways for the future of the industry, including responsible use of technology, the hybridisation of hotel real estate and the positive force that is regenerative hospitality; and
- critically, the fact that we have overlooked those people delivering our hospitality experience for too long, and the opportunity for the industry to secure the future of the hospitality workforce: what Carine explains as the "Human Renaissance".
Listen to the fascinating insights of one of the hospitality industry’s most respected strategic voices.
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