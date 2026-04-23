Hotels Unpacked - Christie & Co: "60 Years Of Hospitality In Motion" (Podcast)

In our latest episode of Hotels unpacked, we are joined by Carine Bonnejean, Managing Director, Hotels and International at Christie & Co, and delve into “60 years of hospitality in motion”, a report that looks 30 years back and 30 years forward in the hotel industry.

Carine and Victoria analyse the "Hospitality Trinity": guests, operators and brands, and investors, and how a shift in any one of these three forces can impact the others, including topics such as:

how hotels have adapted in the face of huge disruption from macro events over the last 30 years – from Schengen and the euro through to COVID and the rise of AI;

three development pathways for the future of the industry, including responsible use of technology, the hybridisation of hotel real estate and the positive force that is regenerative hospitality; and

critically, the fact that we have overlooked those people delivering our hospitality experience for too long, and the opportunity for the industry to secure the future of the hospitality workforce: what Carine explains as the "Human Renaissance".

Listen to the fascinating insights of one of the hospitality industry’s most respected strategic voices.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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