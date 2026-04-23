ARTICLE
23 April 2026

Hotels Unpacked - Christie & Co: "60 Years Of Hospitality In Motion" (Podcast)

M
Macfarlanes LLP

Contributor

Macfarlanes LLP logo
Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes. We are large enough to handle the most complex and demanding mandates yet focused enough to remain agile and responsive. Our size enables us to know each other well, collaborate seamlessly and adapt quickly to our clients’ evolving needs. Our independence shapes the way we work. We foster genuine partnership, encourage individual responsibility and empower our people to think creatively in pursuit of practical, effective solutions.
Explore Firm Details
Join Carine Bonnejean, Managing Director at Christie & Co, as she explores six decades of hotel industry transformation through the lens of the 'Hospitality Trinity' - examining how guests...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Victoria Hills
Victoria Hills’s articles from Macfarlanes LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries
Macfarlanes LLP are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

In our latest episode of Hotels unpacked, we are joined by Carine Bonnejean, Managing Director, Hotels and International at Christie & Co, and delve into “60 years of hospitality in motion”, a report that looks 30 years back and 30 years forward in the hotel industry.

1777014.jpg

Carine and Victoria analyse the "Hospitality Trinity": guests, operators and brands, and investors, and how a shift in any one of these three forces can impact the others, including topics such as:

  • how hotels have adapted in the face of huge disruption from macro events over the last 30 years – from Schengen and the euro through to COVID and the rise of AI;
  • three development pathways for the future of the industry, including responsible use of technology, the hybridisation of hotel real estate and the positive force that is regenerative hospitality; and
  • critically, the fact that we have overlooked those people delivering our hospitality experience for too long, and the opportunity for the industry to secure the future of the hospitality workforce: what Carine explains as the "Human Renaissance".

Listen to the fascinating insights of one of the hospitality industry’s most respected strategic voices.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Victoria Hills
Victoria Hills
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More