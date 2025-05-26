RMBS Securitisation – FAQS: What You Need To Know About The FCA Consultation On New Rules For UK Mortgages

The FCA issued a consultation paper on 7 May
2025 seeking feedback on regulatory proposals to simplify advice
rules and affordability assessments for mortgages, making it
easier, faster and cheaper for consumers to make changes to their
mortgage and engage with their mortgage provider.
This consultation concerns regulated mortgages. This group
primarily consists of residential owner-occupier mortgages;
however, other types of regulated mortgage contracts may be
affected by the proposals, including second-charge mortgages and
lifetime or equity release mortgages. Non-residential mortgage
products such as buy-to-let loans and commercial mortgages, are
mostly not regulated by the FCA and are out of scope of this
consultation.
These proposed rule changes could affect the quality and risk
profiles of mortgages being originated, with important implications
for the residential mortgage-backed securitisation
("RMBS") market in the UK.
The FCA proposals are to: (1) amend its mortgage advice and
selling standards. (2) amend its affordability rules for mortgage
term reductions and remortgaging and (3) retire the guidance on
dealing fairly with interest only mortgages.
What are the proposed changes to rules on mortgage advice and
selling standards?
|
Existing regulatory requirements
|
- Article 53A of the Regulated Activities Order
(RAO) defines the activity of advising on
regulated mortgage contracts. Under the existing rules there is a
prohibition on execution-only sales where there is
"interactive dialogue". This means that, with some
limited exceptions, when a firm interacts with a customer in a
mortgage sale or contract variation, they must give the customer
regulated advice. This requirement was intended to remove the risk
of consumers misunderstanding whether they had received mortgage
advice.
- An advised sale requires a firm to take reasonable steps to
ensure that a mortgage, or a change to mortgage, is suitable for
that customer and requires an assessment of their needs and
circumstances. An execution-only sale requires the customer to know
the precise product they want to buy, or change they want to make
to an existing one, and to have been told they will not benefit
from the protections given by the FCA's rules on assessing
suitability.
|
New regulatory proposals
|
- The FCA is not proposing to amend or revoke the prohibition on
encouraging customers to opt out of receiving advice (MCOB 4.8A.5R
of the FCA Handbook).
- The FCA will remove the interactive dialogue trigger from MCOB
4.8A7R (3) of the FCA Handbook and associated FCA rules and
guidance. Making this change, in the FCA's view, should improve
customer journeys and would allow firms more freedom to interact
with consumers during a sale or contract variation.
- The FCA also propose to introduce a rule to require that firms
must consider whether processes are appropriate to identify
execution-only customers for whom advice, or other customer
support, may be necessary to avoid foreseeable harm as part of
meeting its obligations under the Consumer Duty.
- The FCA does not propose to amend its rules which require
advice in circumstances which may involve a higher risk to
consumers and where advice is likely to be more important. These
circumstances include when the main purpose of the loan is debt
consolidation, when exercising a statutory 'right to buy' a
home, shared equity arrangements or for lifetime mortgages.
- The FCA is proposing to remove the requirement for customers to
positively elect to proceed with an execution-only sale where there
is interactive dialogue with the firm (MCOB 4.8A.14R (5) of the FCA
Handbook). This is consistent with removing the interaction trigger
within the sales process.
- The FCA will maintain the requirement for customers to
positively elect to proceed with an execution-only sale where they
have rejected advice..
- The FCA expects firms to continue to encourage consumers to
take advice where they consider this will deliver good outcomes in
accordance with the Consumer Duty (which applies in both advised
and execution-only mortgage sales).
What are the proposed changes to affordability rules for
mortgage term reductions?
|
Existing regulatory requirements
|
- The FCA rules currently require lenders to assess affordability
when making a change to the mortgage which is likely to be material
to affordability.. Term reductions are not in the non-exhaustive
list of material changes set out in MCOB 11.6.4E of the FCA
Handbook and firms must assess if a particular reduction is likely
to be material to affordability.
- This means lenders take different approaches to establish what
is material to affordability. For example, some firms use a nominal
monetary threshold, while others compare the new monthly repayment
to what the repayment could be on an applicable reversion
rate.
- Many consumers have taken longer terms with the aim of reducing
them when their circumstances allow. However, the FCA has been
advised that some consumers may avoid contractually reducing their
term, due to their assumptions about how long an affordability
assessment would take.
|
New regulatory proposals
|
- The FCA propose to remove the requirement for a full
affordability assessment when reducing the term of a mortgage. This
would make it easier for consumers to reduce the term of their
mortgage, where appropriate. This would, among other positive
effects, reduce the risk of borrowers being unable to meet
contractual repayments later in life, where lifestyle changes are
likely.
- By removing the prescriptive requirement, firms would be able
to determine what form of assessment would be proportionate to the
customer's needs. Firms would need to meet their obligations
under the Consumer Duty, in particular to act to avoid foreseeable
harm to retail customers (PRIN2A.2.8 of the FCA Handbook) and to
equip them to make effective and properly informed decisions (PRIN
2A.5.3 (2) of the FCA Handbook).
- The FCA's rules on affordability assessments may
disadvantage borrowers seeking to switch to a cheaper deal with a
new lender. Under its rules, most borrowers switching to a new
lender must undertake a full affordability assessment. This
contrasts with a customer moving to a new product with the same
lender, where no affordability assessment is required. This can
lead to absurd outcomes where consumers applying for a cheaper, but
otherwise identical, loan with a new lender must undertake more
steps, potentially deterring them from switching to cheaper
deals.
- Firms may vary a contract without assessing affordability when
doing so solely for the purposes of forbearance where the customer
has a payment shortfall, or to prevent one occurring (MCOB
11.6.3R(3)(c)). This could include extending the mortgage term into
(or further into) retirement.
What are the proposed changes to affordability assessments when
remortgaging and what is the retired guidance for interest only
mortgages?
|
Existing regulatory requirements
|
- In 2019, the FCA finalised a modified affordability assessment
("MAA") to deal with concerns that some
consumers could not switch to a more affordable mortgage despite
being up to date with their payments.
- The MAA gives lenders the flexibility to carry out a modified
affordability assessment where the consumer: (i) has a current
mortgage; (ii) is up to date with their mortgage payments (at the
point the new mortgage is applied for and over the previous 12
months); (iii) does not want to borrow more, other than to finance
any relevant product arrangement or intermediary fee for the
mortgage; and (iv) is looking to switch to a new mortgage deal on
their current property.
- The lender is only allowed to enter into the proposed mortgage
under the MAA where that contract is more affordable for the
customer than the customer's existing mortgage. This means that
when interest rates are rising, the new mortgage is unlikely to be
cheaper than the customers' existing mortgage deal. Lenders can
elect to use the MAA for eligible customers and are not obliged to
use it. The FCA's regulatory data indicates that to date this
option has not been widely adopted.
|
New regulatory proposals
|
- The FCA propose to amend the MAA to permit lenders to enter
into a new mortgage contract where it is more affordable than
either: (i) a customer's current mortgage, or (ii) a new
mortgage product that is available to that customer from their
current lender.
- As with the current MAA, this would be optional for lenders to
use and depend on their risk appetite. However, the FCA believes
widening the scope of when a firm can use the MAA could increase
the commerciality of this option and the number of customers who
could get a better deal by changing lenders.
- Firms opting to use the MAA would have the choice to undertake
a full affordability assessment andwould also be able to carry out
credit reference checks and underwriting assessments to support
their lending decision or determine whether to use the MAA or
not.
- The FCA will retire the guidance in FG13/7 on interest only
mortgages. Firms will be required to meet the existing standards
established under the Consumer Duty and existing, applicable rules
in MCOB. To avoid a potential unintended gap in its requirements
the FCA propose to introduce a rule andguidance which would make
clear that firms must deal fairly with customers whose mortgage
terms have expired and not take repossession action unless all
other reasonable attempts to resolve the position have
failed.
How will the proposed changes impact RMBS transactions?
- Although the focus of the consultation is on improving consumer
protection and responsible lending practices, not on securitisation
or RMBS, the new rules could lead to changes in the type of
mortgages being originated, which could affect the UK RMBS market
in the medium to long term
- The FCA has indicated that its proposals to change mortgage
advice could lead to an increase in consumers making changes to an
existing mortgage or buying a mortgage on an execution-only basis.
This may lead to consumers choosing a potentially unsuitable or
expensive product or one that is not the best option for them
– increasing the scope for legal risk and redress against
originators and mortgage advisors.
- The FCA has noted that, after its affordability assessment
rules are implemented, consumers may seek to vary the term of their
contract more frequently, more significantly, or shortly after
sale. The FCA anticipates that firms will establish controls to
monitor this, take a risk-sensitive approach and engage with
consumers where appropriate. This may trigger additional due
diligence on these items.
- The FCA assumes that take up of borrowers that take a new
mortgage product with the same lender with a lower term whilst not
increasing the loan amount will impact "between 10% and
25% of the market."
- The regulatory proposals will give rise to easier and cheaper
modifications (such as switching mortgage products) and may lead to
a higher incidence of prepayment in RMBS pools. RMBS investors
might also see greater variability in pool performance due to a
higher frequency of changes in mortgage terms (e.g., interest rate
adjustments or early repayments). Deal structures may need to
incorporate more flexible assumptions about cash flows and
prepayment behaviour.
- In respect of the changes to the MAA, underlying mortgage loan
portfolios will be impacted where mortgage providers using the MAA
are accepting more risk because they are using a simpler assessment
(rather than a full affordability assessment) of a customer's
ability to afford future monthly payments.
- This will also potentially trigger further due diligence
regarding the risk of future complaints and legal action from
customers who subsequently face financial difficulty, especially if
it can be established that, had a full affordability assessment
been carried out, it would have shown the mortgage to be
unaffordable.
- The new rules would not be retroactively applied to existing
RMBS, meaning the quality of assets within those deals would not be
directly changed.
What are next steps?
The consultation closes on 4 June 2025.
The FCA will launch a discussion paper in June 2025 covering,
among other things: (i) risk appetite and responsible risk taking,
(ii) Alternative affordability testing and product innovation.
(iii) lending into later life, and (iv) consumer information
needs.
