Buying A UK Plc: What Catches Overseas Buyers By Surprise

The UK's takeover framework is transparent and internationally respected, yet overseas buyers often struggle not with technical provisions but with the transaction mindset required. Understanding the critical differences between UK public M&A and other jurisdictions—from the binding nature of Rule 2.7 announcements to strict financing requirements and limited contractual protections—can mean the difference between a successful acquisition and costly missteps.

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Eight practical issues international buyers should understand before acquiring a UK-listed company.

The UK remains one of the world’s most attractive public M&A markets. Its takeover framework is transparent, predictable and internationally respected. Yet overseas buyers are often surprised by how differently UK takeovers operate.

In our experience, issues rarely arise because an overseas buyer misunderstands a technical provision of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (Code). They arise because the buyer applies the wrong transaction mindset.

For overseas buyers, the key lesson is straightforward: UK public M&A is challenging not because the rules are unclear, but because the timetable leaves little room for late decisions. By the time a Rule 2.7 firm intention announcement is made, a buyer should already understand its financing, regulatory approvals, shareholder support and integration plan.

Below are eight of the most important issues overseas acquirers should understand before embarking on an acquisition of a UK-listed company.

1. Choose the transaction structure carefully

A UK public acquisition will usually be implemented either by a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement (a Scheme) or by a contractual takeover offer (an Offer).

Most recommended transactions use a Scheme because, once approved by a majority in number of the relevant shareholders voting, representing at least 75% in value of the shares voted, sanctioned by the court and made effective, it binds the Scheme shareholders and provides an effective route to 100% ownership. In the right circumstances, a Scheme can reduce execution risk.

An Offer may be preferable, including where the approach is hostile or shareholder dynamics make a scheme vote less attractive. Depending on the buyer’s aims, an Offer can be successful once the buyer secures more than 50% of the voting rights. 75% enables the buyer to implement certain post-offer steps, including seeking cancellation of the target’s listing, while obtaining 100% ownership usually requires acceptances reaching 90% and use of the statutory squeeze-out.

Practical tip: Decide at the outset what level of ownership is genuinely required. Control, delisting and complete ownership are different outcomes, with different thresholds and consequences.

2. The Rule 2.7 announcement is the “point of no return”

One of the most distinctive features of the UK regime is the significance of a firm intention announcement under Rule 2.7 of the Code. Once made, a buyer is effectively committed to proceed.

In practice, the buyer’s financing must be arranged, key due diligence complete, material regulatory issues understood and key transaction documentation in place by that point.

This often surprises overseas acquirers familiar with merger agreements containing broad termination rights, financing conditions or material adverse change protections. A long list of conditions in a Rule 2.7 announcement should not be mistaken for broad optionality: conditions cannot normally be invoked unless the relevant circumstances are of ‘material significance’ in the context of the offer.

Regulatory approvals are often among the most significant execution risks. Depending on the target’s sector and the buyer’s profile, a transaction may require merger control, foreign investment, national security or sector-specific approvals, including under the UK National Security and Investment Act 2021, CMA or European Commission merger control, CFIUS in the United States or financial services, defence, telecoms, energy or healthcare regimes.

Formal regulator engagement may be difficult before announcement, but the buyer should still understand the likely filings, approval risks, timetable, level of target cooperation required and route to clearance before it commits publicly.

Regulatory or antitrust conditions may, depending on the drafting and circumstances, be more capable of satisfying the Code’s ‘material significance’ threshold if approval is refused or imposed on unacceptable terms. That should not be assumed. Many commercial, operational or market concerns arising after announcement are unlikely to meet that threshold.

The UK system is built around bid certainty. Work that might happen after signing in other jurisdictions therefore needs to be completed, or at least sufficiently advanced, before the Rule 2.7 announcement is released.

Practical tip: Before launch, ask: “If we learned nothing more about the target, would we still buy it on these terms?” If the answer is no, the buyer is not ready to publish its Rule 2.7 announcement.

3. Financing cannot be an afterthought

The UK’s cash confirmation regime often requires the most preparation. Where cash is offered, the buyer’s financial adviser must publicly confirm that sufficient resources are available to satisfy full acceptance of the offer.

The financing package and evidence for the cash confirmation must withstand detailed scrutiny. The issue is not merely whether money is available, but whether it will remain available when needed. A small inconsistency in an authorisation, drawdown condition or group funding step can become a launch issue.

A buyer’s financial adviser will focus closely on this workstream because, if it has not acted responsibly and taken all reasonable steps to assure itself that sufficient resources are available, it may be required to provide the necessary funds.

Overseas buyers, whose funds are often in currencies other than GBP, must have a plan to manage foreign exchange risk over the period between the Rule 2.7 announcement and the funds being required.

Practical tip: Start the cash confirmation workstream alongside the first serious approach. Agree responsibility for the maximum consideration calculation, financing capacity, documentary conditions precedent, FX exposure and the evidence the financial adviser will require.

4. Focus due diligence on the issues that matter

Diligence on a UK public company acquisition is more constrained than on a private M&A transaction. The buyer will usually have less access to management, less bespoke information and less ability to revisit the economics after announcement.

Public disclosures are an important starting point, but not a substitute for buyer-specific diligence on the issues that could affect price, structure, financing, regulatory strategy or willingness to proceed.

Practical tip: Ask the business team to identify the key facts that, if wrong, would change the investment decision. Build the diligence plan around testing those assumptions first.

5. Approach stakebuilding with care

Stakebuilding can improve the buyer’s tactical position, but it can also disclose interest too early, complicate a scheme vote, affect the minimum price or form of consideration and leave the buyer with an illiquid minority holding if the transaction fails.

It should also be considered alongside any Rule 9 analysis, particularly where the buyer or its concert parties already hold shares.

Practical tip: Before acquiring shares, model the consequences through to 100% ownership and through to failure, including voting, acceptance, squeeze-out, minimum-price, form-of-consideration and disclosure effects.

6. Be wary of Rule 9: a share purchase can trigger an obligation to bid

Overseas investors may assume that launching a takeover is always voluntary. In the UK, Rule 9 can require a person to make a mandatory offer where it, together with its concert parties, acquires shares carrying 30% or more of the voting rights, or where they already hold between 30% and 50% and acquire any further interest.

A mandatory offer is not simply a voluntary offer with a different label. It must normally be made in cash, or with a cash alternative, at not less than the highest price paid by the buyer or its concert parties in the preceding 12 months and is subject to much more limited conditionality.

The recent mandatory offer for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, on which Shoosmiths advised the independent directors, illustrates the point. Hena Holdings increased its holding to approximately 49.61%, triggering a Rule 9 obligation. IDH’s independent directors did not recommend the offer and advised shareholders not to accept it. The net result was that only a small handful of shareholders accepted the offer.

A share purchase can create a live offer obligation before the buyer has completed the workstreams that would normally precede a voluntary bid.

Practical tip: If an acquisition could trigger Rule 9, prepare the mandatory offer before completing the share purchase. Concert party analysis, offer price, funding, cash confirmation, announcement drafting and communications strategy should all be addressed in advance.

7. The board is not the only audience that matters

Overseas buyers sometimes concentrate on the target board and underestimate the investors who will ultimately decide the outcome. UK institutional shareholders are accustomed to forming their own views on valuation, strategic rationale, execution risk and available alternatives.

A conventional premium analysis can be misleading where the share price does not reflect the board’s or long-term investors’ view of value.

Where the offer terms and rationale are compelling, material shareholders may provide irrevocable undertakings or non-binding letters of intent. In many recommended transactions, shareholder support is a critical pre-announcement workstream.

The buyer must also be mindful of the so-called “rule of six”, which can limit the number of shareholders it may approach before a Rule 2.7 announcement.

A buyer may go public to put pressure on a reluctant board, but that can reduce flexibility, start a regulatory timetable and give competing bidders more time. A public approach should be used because the shareholder analysis supports it, not because private discussions have become frustrating.

Practical tip: Map the register before approaching the board. Identify which investors are likely to focus on headline premium, fundamental value or strategic rationale. A shareholder-engagement strategy developed after announcement is usually too late.

8. Contractual protection is limited, while intention statements require discipline

The UK regime is less accommodating than many other jurisdictions when it comes to arrangements designed to deter competing offers or lock up a transaction. Overseas buyers should not assume that extensive break fees, exclusivity restrictions or implementation covenants will be available.

The Rule 2.7 announcement and offer documentation must also contain detailed statements about the buyer’s intentions for the target’s business, employees, management, places of business, research and development and pension schemes. Those statements must be accurate, properly considered and supported by the buyer’s actual intentions.

If a buyer makes a post-offer intention statement, it must report to the Panel at the end of the relevant period on whether it has taken the stated course of action and publish details of that report.

Practical tip: Replace unavailable contractual protection with preparation: a credible strategic rationale, deliverable financing, early regulatory analysis and a properly tested shareholder strategy. Draft intention statements from an agreed integration plan, not from generic precedent wording.

Significant work is required on a UK public M&A exercise before publication of a Rule 2.7 announcement. Buyers may need to settle financing that would remain conditional elsewhere, make public statements about the target and its business before ownership, assess regulatory issues across jurisdictions and form a view on value with less diligence than in private M&A.

Shoosmiths advises international corporates, financial sponsors and advisers on the practical steps needed to move from acquisition strategy to a deliverable UK takeover. Our Public Markets group regularly supports clients on public M&A transactions on AIM and the Main Market. If you are considering an acquisition of a UK-listed company, speak to Shoosmiths early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.