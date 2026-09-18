Bespoke Articles Of Association: Why Companies Should Review Their Constitution

Key takeaway

Bespoke articles of association allow a company’s constitution to reflect how the business is actually owned, governed and expected to develop. Model Articles can provide a useful starting point, but they may not address a company’s particular ownership structure, investor rights or decision-making arrangements. Even bespoke articles should be reviewed regularly as the business changes.

What are bespoke articles of association?

Bespoke articles of association are constitutional rules drafted or amended specifically for a particular company, rather than relying solely on the statutory Model Articles.

They can be tailored to reflect how directors take decisions, how shareholders exercise control, how shares can be issued or transferred, and what rights different shareholders or investors should have.

A significant number of UK companies are still operating under articles of association that were never written for them in the first place. Many incorporate using the Model Articles by default, intending to revisit the position once the business takes shape, and then never do. Others adopt bespoke articles at the outset but leave them untouched for years while the business itself changes beyond recognition. Both positions carry the same underlying risk: a constitutional document that does not match how the company is actually run.

The articles are the rulebook of the company. They govern how directors take decisions, how shareholders exercise control, and how key internal procedures must be carried out. When that rulebook is generic, or simply out of date, the consequences are rarely cosmetic. They tend to surface as delay, disputed authority and, in some cases, formal challenge.

Why do bespoke articles of association matter from the outset?

Under the Companies Act 2006, every UK company must have articles of association, and the Model Articles apply automatically unless they are amended or excluded. The Model Articles are a sensible default for a company with no shareholders beyond its founders and no immediate plans to raise external investment. They are not designed to reflect a specific ownership structure, a particular approach to director authority, or the rights that early investors will expect to negotiate.

Adopting bespoke articles at incorporation, drafted around how the founders actually intend to run the company and where they expect it to go, avoids a great deal of the difficulty that follows from trying to retrofit a generic template once the business has moved on. It is considerably easier, and cheaper, to build the right constitution from the start than to unpick a Model Articles position once shareholders, investors or a lender are already at the table.

Regular review matters just as much as the initial drafting. Even bespoke articles can fall behind as a company raises investment, appoints new directors or restructures its share capital.

Where the articles require a particular quorum, notice period or decision-making process, failing to follow it can leave decisions open to challenge. A constitution that no longer reflects how the company operates can quickly become a governance risk.

How have corporate governance expectations changed?

The UK Corporate Governance Code applies formally only to premium listed companies, but its underlying principles, transparency, accountability and board effectiveness, have shaped the Wates Corporate Governance Principles for Large Private Companies, developed specifically to bring an equivalent standard to large private companies. Growing companies would be well advised to consider the Wates framework even where they fall below its mandatory thresholds.

Boards are also expected to operate with more agility than many articles currently permit. Electronic board meetings, written resolutions and digital signatures are now standard practice across the market. Articles drafted before this shift may still assume physical attendance or paper documentation. Where the articles are silent on electronic participation, or expressly require a different process, decisions taken electronically can be exposed to challenge on validity grounds.

How can outdated articles of association hold back growth?

Legacy drafting can create real obstacles to expansion, often without the board realising it until a transaction is already underway. Common issues include:

restrictive provisions on issuing new classes of shares;

pre-emption rights that no longer reflect the company's investment strategy;

rigid notice periods that slow down time sensitive decisions;

articles that make no provision for electronic share registers; and

silence on convertible instruments or employee share option schemes.

None of these limitations is required by company law. They persist because the articles have not been reviewed, not because the law demands them.

The commercial cost is real. Venture capital and private equity investors expect to see defined mechanics around share rights, and drag along and tag along provisions in particular, as a matter of course, along with clear dispute resolution provisions.

Where these are missing from the articles, they have to be negotiated from scratch during the transaction itself, which lengthens timetables and increases legal costs at exactly the point a company can least afford either.

Articles should also be considered alongside any shareholders’ agreement. The two documents perform different functions, but rights relating to governance, share transfers, investor consent and exit need to work together rather than conflict.

Read our article on shareholder written resolutions and board deadlock for an example of how company decision-making mechanics can become contentious when shareholder and board relationships break down.

What should a review of articles of association cover?

A review conducted with a clear understanding of how the company operates, its ownership structure, its funding plans and its board dynamics, should be able to do three things:

test whether the articles were ever properly bespoke to the company, or whether they are still, in substance, an unamended template; identify where current practice and the written articles have drifted apart, before that gap becomes a shareholder dispute or a due diligence issue; and modernise the mechanics that matter most in practice, including electronic communication, flexible share structures and clearly defined director authority, so the document reflects the governance standards investors and lenders now expect as a baseline, not a bonus.

When should articles of association be reviewed?

Adopting bespoke articles and reviewing them regularly are often treated as separate exercises, when in practice they are two parts of the same discipline. A well drafted bespoke constitution that is never revisited will drift out of step with the business just as surely as a generic template.

A company that reviews its governance regularly but is still working from an unamended default position is reviewing the wrong document. Neither habit substitutes for the other.

For boards that take governance seriously, both should sit on the corporate agenda as a matter of course: bespoke articles fitted to the company from the outset, and a periodic review to keep them fitted as the company changes, in the same way that financial reporting and risk review already do.