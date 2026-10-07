Why We Carry Out AML Checks And Why We Use Thirdfort

Law firms are legally required to verify client identities and conduct anti-money laundering checks before taking on new matters. Understanding why solicitors use digital verification platforms like Thirdfort can help clients navigate this mandatory compliance process more smoothly and securely.

When you instruct a law firm, one of the first steps we need to take is to verify your identity and, carry out anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

We appreciate that being asked to provide identification, proof of address and information about the source of funds can sometimes feel like an additional unnecessary step and quite invasive. However, these checks are an important legal requirement for law firms and form a vital part of protecting our clients, our firm and the wider financial system from fraud and financial crime.

To make this process as straightforward and secure as possible, we use Thirdfort, a specialist digital client-verification platform. This allows you to provide the information we need securely rather than sending sensitive identity documents by email.

Why do law firms need to carry out AML checks?

Law firms are subject to strict anti-money laundering legislation and regulatory requirements.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) expects regulated firms to take appropriate steps to identify their clients and, where applicable, establish information such as their identity, beneficial ownership and the nature and purpose of the transaction.

These requirements exist because criminals can attempt to use legitimate professional services, including legal services, to move, conceal or legitimise the proceeds of crime. Solicitors therefore have an important role as a gatekeeper against money laundering and terrorist financing.

What does an AML check involve?

The exact checks we need to carry out depend on the nature of the work and the circumstances of the client. Depending on the matter, we may also need to verify your proof of source of funds if you are purchasing a property. These checks are not an indication that we have any concerns about you personally. They are a standard part of our client onboarding and compliance procedures.

Why can’t we simply accept documents by email?

Identity documents and financial information are highly sensitive personal information. Although email is a normal and useful method of communication, it is not the most appropriate way for us to collect and manage large amounts of sensitive identification and financial documentation where a dedicated secure platform is available. We use thirdfort as this is secure platform where documents can be uploaded without the risk of inception by email.

Why do we use Thirdfort?

We use Thirdfort to make the AML and identity-verification process both secure and convenient. Thirdfort is a specialist platform used to carry out identity verification, AML screening and, where required, source-of-funds checks. It allows clients to complete the required checks digitally, with the results being provided to the firm in a structured report. Instead of emailing us photographs or scans of your passport, driving licence or other documents, you complete the verification process through Thirdfort.

The platform can use features such as document verification, biometric and liveness checks and other verification technology to help establish that the person completing the check is genuinely the person identified in the documents. Depending on the checks required, Thirdfort can also assist with AML screening and source-of-funds verification. Thirdfort provides a dedicated environment for collecting sensitive information rather than relying on ordinary email attachments. It also makes the process much easier for our clients. Rather than emailing documents back and forth and waiting for someone to manually review them, you can complete the requested tasks through the platform, often within minutes. Once completed, the information and verification results are made available to us so that we can complete our required compliance checks and progress your matter.

Protecting you as well as our firm

AML checks are not simply about complying with regulations. They also help protect our clients. Identity fraud and financial crime are increasingly sophisticated, and criminals may attempt to impersonate genuine individuals or use fraudulent documentation as part of a transaction. Proper identity verification gives us an additional opportunity to identify discrepancies or warning signs before we proceed.

What does this mean for you?

When we send you a Thirdfort request, we are not asking you to provide unnecessary information. We are asking you to complete the checks that we need in order to meet our legal and regulatory obligations and, where appropriate, satisfy our own risk and fraud-prevention requirements. We appreciate that providing identification and financial information can feel intrusive, but these checks are an essential part of the legal process. Using Thirdfort means that you can provide the required information through a dedicated, secure verification process rather than sending sensitive documents by email.

In short, AML checks help us make sure we know who we are acting for, understand the relevant risks and comply with our legal obligations. Thirdfort provides a secure and efficient way for you to complete those checks while helping us protect your information and maintain the high standards expected of a regulated law firm. If you receive a Thirdfort request from us, please complete it as soon as reasonably possible. We will only ask for the checks and information relevant to your matter and our legal and regulatory obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.