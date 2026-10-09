Corporate Law Update: 19 - 25 September

This week:

First fines issued to directors for failing to verify their identity

The first fines have been issued to three directors of UK companies for failing to complete mandatory identity verification (IDV) under the Companies Act 2006.

IDV has been a requirement since 18 November 2025. The requirement applies to all persons (including existing directors) who are appointed to a new office of director, with a 12-month transitional period in place for individuals who were already directors of UK companies on 18 November 2025.

Mandatory IDV also applies to individuals who are members of a UK limited liability partnership (LLP), as well as to individuals who are persons with significant control over a UK company or UK LLP.

It is an offence for an individual to act as a director of a UK company (or a member of a UK LLP) if they have not completed IDV within the required timeframe.

One director was ordered to pay a total of £317 after taking part in board decisions and signing company accounts without having verified her identity.

A second director of the same company was ordered to pay a total of £515 because, although he had verified his own identity, he had not taken reasonable steps to ensure his co-director did so.

A third individual, who was a director of a different company, was ordered to pay a total of £197 after signing and delivering company accounts while unverified.

The fines are an indication that Companies House and the Insolvency Service (who are responsible for enforcing mandatory IDV) are taking the new requirements seriously. Although the acts of unverified directors remain valid, acting while unverified can lead to fines for both directors and the company itself and, in serious cases, may result in disqualification from acting as a director.

Read Companies House’s press release on the decision to fine three directors for failing to verify their identity

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