Reflective Loss Won't Save Rogue Directors: What Minority Shareholders Need To Know

A landmark High Court ruling confirms that minority shareholders can pursue unfair prejudice claims under s994 Companies Act 2006 even when their losses mirror company losses, rejecting the reflective loss principle as a barrier. The decision provides crucial clarity on shareholder remedies when directors misappropriate company funds and establishes important precedent for structuring such claims.

The recent decision of the High Court in Re Sandycombe Development Ltd [2026] EWHC 1776 (Ch), secured by TLT's litigators on behalf of investor clients, has confirmed that minority shareholders who have been wronged by director-shareholders diverting company assets are not prevented from bringing unfair prejudice claims simply because their financial loss could also be characterised as the company's loss.

This is the first reported decision since the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Marex Financial Ltd v Sevilleja [2020] UKSC 31 to address the "reflective loss" principle in the context of unfair prejudice petitions and is highly significant in confirming the breadth and flexibility of the unfair prejudice regime under s994 Companies Act 2006.

What do you need to know?

The case involves a property development company whose director-shareholders allegedly siphoned company funds into unrelated projects and then concealed their unlawful conduct from the Petitioners. The result? The Petitioners' shares were rendered worthless, with claimed losses of at least £3.2 million.

The director-shareholders tried to fight back, applying to strike out the s994 petition on the basis that the Petitioners' losses merely "reflected" the company's losses and that claims for such "reflective loss" could only be pursued through a derivative claim (a claim brought on behalf of the company, rather than by the shareholders directly). In general, the reflective loss principle stops shareholders from claiming a personal loss (such as a reduction in the value of their shares) where that loss mirrors a loss suffered by the company itself – the claim therefore belonging to the company.

The Court rejected that argument and allowed the Petition to proceed.

Key takeaways from the decision are:

Unfair prejudice petitions are not subject to the reflective loss principle. The Court confirmed that the s994 regime is a distinct jurisdiction. Even where a shareholder's loss might reflect the company's loss, the unfair prejudice route remains open. Shareholders cannot be forced to bring derivative claims instead. Miscreant director-shareholders cannot compel the prejudiced shareholders to use the more complex derivative claim procedure under s260 Companies Act 2006 merely because their wrongdoing depleted the company's assets. Framing of the relief. Rather than seeking an order requiring the malfeasant director-shareholders to repay the company directly for its losses, petitioners under s994 can properly seek a buy-out of the Petitioners' shares at fair value, calculated on the basis that the company's assets are first restored and the company is compensated for breaches. Drafting matters - get it wrong and your claim could fail. A s994 petition that seeks relief solely in favour of the company (such as compensation or an account of profits) does risk being struck out as a disguised derivative claim. It is therefore essential that a genuine personal remedy forms a key part of the relief sought, with any company-level relief pleaded in support.

Who does this affect?

If you hold a minority stake in a private company and are concerned that your fellow shareholders who act as directors may be mismanaging or misappropriating company funds, this decision matters to you. Before this judgment, there was uncertainty as to how the Courts would approach the application of the reflective loss principle to unfair prejudice petitions. That uncertainty has now been resolved firmly in favour of shareholders.

For offending shareholders who abuse their control of companies at the expense of other shareholders, the message is equally stark: the reflective loss principle cannot be relied upon as a technical defence to defeat claims by minority investors whose funds have been misused. Attempts to strike out such petitions on reflective loss grounds are unlikely to succeed where a petition is properly pleaded, as this case demonstrated.

Practical steps for minority shareholders

If you believe that directors or your fellow shareholders have been diverting or misapplying company funds, here is what you should do:

Act quickly and take legal advice early. The sooner you act, the better your prospects of preserving evidence and protecting your position. Delay can narrow the remedies available to you and weaken your claim. Know your rights under your shareholders' agreement and articles of association. These documents will define a large part of the obligations owed to you, and may contain provisions that significantly strengthen your hand. Preserve and gather evidence now. Document any concerns about the misuse of company funds as they arise, including correspondence, financial records and board minutes to which you have access. Evidence can disappear quickly once a dispute surfaces. Get the framing right from day one. As this case demonstrates, the way a claim is structured can determine whether it survives challenge. Expert legal advice on the appropriate form of relief claimed is essential.

TLT successfully represented the Petitioners in Re Sandycombe and secured an order for indemnity costs against the Respondents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.