19 December 2025

Ahead Of The Curve: Assessing The Impact And Implications Arising From The UK's New Prospectus Regime

After our usual round up of the latest regulatory developments, this session considered the UK's new public offers and admissions to trading regime, set to apply from January 19, 2026.
Bob Penn, James Roe, Kirsty Taylor
Will it make it easier for companies to raise capital in the UK, reduce costs when admitting securities to UK public markets, promote wider participation in capital markets and improve the relative competitiveness of the UK's regulation compared to other jurisdictions?

