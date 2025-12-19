A New Charity Governance Code: What Does It Mean For Academy Trusts?

The new Code was published at the end of October 2025.

What is the Charity Governance Code?

The Charity Governance Code is a voluntary, aspirational framework designed to help charities achieve high standards of governance. It is not a legal requirement, but it sets out best practice principles that go beyond compliance with charity law and regulatory obligations. The Code provides guidance on behaviours, policies and processes that support effective governance, transparency, and accountability. As exempt charities, multi-academy trusts can take note of the key principles and adopt those which supplement and reflect other obligations of academy trusts.

Recent updates

The Charity Governance Code was significantly revised in late 2025. Those academy trusts already working towards compliance with the Code may wish to review their strategy to take account of the changes. The revised Code opens with a new principle, emphasising trustees' understanding of their legal duties and commitment to ongoing learning. The updated Code also includes clearer indicators of success under each principle, helping boards assess whether governance is working effectively. It introduces guidance on technology and AI, recognising the growing importance of digital tools and associated risks.

Why it matters

Academy trusts are subject to both company and charity law, and strong governance is essential for delivering educational outcomes, safeguarding resources and maintaining public trust. While the Code is voluntary, it provides a valuable framework for boards to strengthen strategic oversight, accountability, and culture. Adopting the Code can help academy trusts demonstrate commitment to best practice, support compliance with the Academy Trust Handbook, and build confidence among stakeholders. The emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion aligns with the need for inclusive leadership that reflects school communities. Additionally, the focus on ethics, decision-making, and resource management complements the governance expectations set by the Department for Education.

Key principles

The Code contains eight key principles, which are supported by behaviours:

Foundation : trustees understand their duties in the context of the academy trust, and commit to ongoing learning and development.

: trustees understand their duties in the context of the academy trust, and commit to ongoing learning and development. Organisational purpose : the board ensures clarity of purpose and is able to adapt strategy to changing needs and environment.

: the board ensures clarity of purpose and is able to adapt strategy to changing needs and environment. Leadership: trustees provide effective strategic leadership and oversight.

trustees provide effective strategic leadership and oversight. Ethics and culture : boards model integrity, openness, and ethical decision-making, and are transparent about the governance of the academy trust.

: boards model integrity, openness, and ethical decision-making, and are transparent about the governance of the academy trust. Decision making : clear, documented processes support informed and timely decisions.

: clear, documented processes support informed and timely decisions. Managing resources & risks : trustees understand and optimise the resources of the academy trust, and manage risks appropriately.

: trustees understand and optimise the resources of the academy trust, and manage risks appropriately. Equity, diversity and inclusion: boards set a clear commitment to understanding EDI within the academy trust, and act on their learning both for the board itself and the wider academy trust.

boards set a clear commitment to understanding EDI within the academy trust, and act on their learning both for the board itself and the wider academy trust. Board effectiveness: trustees collectively and individually review their performance and strengthen the board over time.

The Code also emphasises the importance of putting in place policies and procedures tailored to the academy trust, and ensuring that good governance can be evidenced to stakeholders and others.

