Reflections On 2025 (Podcast)

In our final episode of the year, Lucy and Julia look back on the insights shared across our "In Conversation" and "Peer-to-Peer" podcast series.

Across the conversations, one message was clear: people strategy is business strategy. The greatest risk isn't uncertainty itself but failing to invest in the capabilities that transform strategy into lasting behavioural change.

Key themes from 2025:

Human-centred leadership: Design for good work – autonomy, voice and meaning – and invest in manager fundamentals like communication, and shaping engagement to navigate change with clarity, pace and care.

Trust is the new currency in technology: Prioritise trust in the use of AI in people processes and skills transition by anchoring change in holistic and transparent communication.

HR as a strategic enabler: Amid rapid technological transformation, leverage HR as a strategic partner to co-design roles and workflows, build AI literacy and create psychological safety for experimentation – ensuring better jobs and job outcomes in this transition.

Plan for longer-term shifts: Proactively address trends like demographic shifts and climate change mitigation alongside immediate challenges to benefit from future workforce changes and achieve more positive outcomes.

Equitable hybrid models: Offer a portfolio of options that cater to business needs like collaboration but also accommodate individual needs, allowing for agility and ensuring flexibility is accessible across the workforce.